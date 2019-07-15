MERIDIAN, Idaho—Over fifty bikes found a new home Saturday, July 13, as Meridian Speedway hosted the Mega Massive Bike Giveaway on Boise State Alumni Night. The PitStopUSA.com NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Modifieds, Project Filter Pro-4s, Factory Motor Parts Mini Stocks, High School Tuners and Junior Stingers battled each other and the triple-digit heat for a shot at the Factory Motor Parts Feature Flag.

Middleton, Idaho’s Zach Telford entered Saturday night’s PitStopUSA.com NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Modified main event with momentum to spare. Having racked up three feature wins in as many weeks the teenager turned in Saturday’s fastest qualifying time, followed by standings runner-up Casey Tillman and multi-time champion Shelby Stroebel.

Joe Thuss made the most of his outside front row starting spot and shot to the lead in his Aloha Auto Repair, ABC Grounds Care machine. On the move early was Stroebel, who sliced his way into the top five on lap two, and followed Brendon Fries and his Boise Boys Transportation, Academy Mortgage entry forward.

By lap five the pair was clear of traffic and Stroebel ducked low to dispatch Fries from the top spot. But the speedway proved too slick, and contact sent Stroebel’s Trinity Construction, Canyon Windshield machine for a wild slide through the infield grass. Minimal damage was done, and both Stroebel and Fries were able to continue.

This left Thuss to fend off Telford on the restart. Though the Meridian, Idaho driver wheeled his racer hard to keep pace, Telford grabbed first place in turn two and set sail. Next to challenge Thuss was division point leader Wyatt King and Tillman. King hooked the low line and drove his Major Tire and Hitch, YMC Mechanical machine to second on the Pepsi-Cola scoreboard, while Tillman rocketed around the outside in his Ready Made Plastic Trays, Taylor Made entry to take third.

Tillman wasn’t done there, and the Kuna, Idaho racer also shot around the outside of King and set his sights on Telford’s ZTR, Builders First Source machine. Telford proved too fast for Tillman, whose attention turned to defense as he and third-place King raced into a knot of lapped traffic with ten laps left.

Now mere inches from Tillman, King went to work on the runner up. High and low King searched for a way around Tillman, but never found one as he settled for third behind Tillman and winner Telford.

Post-race inspection revealed a discrepancy in Telford’s machine, and he was disqualified. This handed the win to Tillman, with King second and Stroebel a resurgent third.

In the Junior Stinger ranks Jerome, Idaho’s Jody Moen outlasted John Clever and Delaney Grace to park her Fast Lane Automotive, D.L. Evans Bank in the Caleb’s Chop Shop Winner’s Circle.

James Strikwerda piloted his PBT Auto Sales racer to his fourth Factory Motor Parts Feature Flag this season.

The Factory Motor Parts Mini Stocks followed a familiar foe across the Caleb’s Chop Shop Victory Stripe as Fruitland, Idaho’s Travis Pavlacky put his pickup atop the Pepsi-Cola scoreboard with Billy Shipp second and Don Trafford third.

Jordan Harris got his season back on track with a Project Filter Pro-4 victory Saturday. The win snaps car owner Kenny Chandler’s four race win streak and puts Harris’ Allan Marsh RV and Marine Center, Kim’s Kars entry back in the title hunt.

Meridian Speedway goes old school this Saturday, July 20, as the quarter-mile oval hosts Weed Man Lawncare Speedway Throwback Night presented by Idaho Central Credit Union. The PitStopUSA.com NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Modifieds, Northwest Tour Truck Series, Coors Super Stocks, Teleperformance Street Stocks, Project Filter Pro-4s, and Big Daddy’s Barbecue Hornets battle for the GR Farms Feature Flags. General admission for Saturday’s full night of short track racing action is just $12 for adults, $10 for seniors 60+ and military members, $7 for kids 7-11, and as always kids 6 and under get in free. Gates open at 4:45 p.m. with racing at 6:45 p.m. Skip the line at the gate and purchase your advance tickets online at www.meridianspeedway.com/tickets/ and text ‘meridianspeed’ to 84483 to join our text club and receive exclusive updates. We’ll see you this Saturday, July 20, for Weed Man Lawncare Speedway Throwback Night presented by Idaho Central Credit Union at your NASCAR Home Track under the big yellow water tower, Meridian Speedway.