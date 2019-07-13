Starting line Up – Quarker State 400

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

.

Daniel Suarez will lead the field to green in the Quarker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway. This is the second career pole for the 27-year-old driver from Monterrey, Mexico. Suarez was able to boot teammate Aric Almirola from the pole with his run of 29.254 seconds (184.590 mph)

“I really want to win so bad,” Suarez said. “I haven’t been in Victory Lane for a while. The last time I was in Victory Lane was in Brazil, and it was in a go-kart race. I have been looking forward to bring a trophy home for a while.

Starting Line Up

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup

Quarker State 400

Kentucky Speedway

1- Daniel Suarez

2 – Aric Almirola

3 – Brad Keselowski

4 – Kurt Busch

5 – Kevin Harvick

6 – Daniel Hemric

7 – Clint Bowyer

8 – Martin Truex Jr.

9 – Austin Dillon

10 – Kyle Busch

11 – Joey Logano

12 – William Byron

13 – Jimmie Johnson

14 – Paul Menard

15 – Ryan Blaney

16 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17 – Michael McDowell

18 – Denny Hamlin

19 – Kyle Larson

20 – Chase Elliott

21 – Erik Jones

22 – Alex Bowman

23 – Ryan Newman

24 – Matt DiBenedetto

25 – David Ragan

26 – Chris Buescher

27 – Ty Dillon

28 – Bubba Wallace

29 – Corey Lajoie

30 – Ryan Preece

31 – Matt Tifft

32 – Bayley Currey

33 – Ross Chastain

34 – Landon Cassill

35 – BJ McLeod

36 – Quin Houff

f.719