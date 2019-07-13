Starting line Up – Quarker State 400

.
photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
.
Daniel Suarez will lead the field to green in the Quarker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway. This is the second career pole for the 27-year-old driver from Monterrey, Mexico. Suarez was able to boot teammate Aric Almirola from the pole with his run of 29.254 seconds (184.590 mph)
“I really want to win so bad,” Suarez said. “I haven’t been in Victory Lane for a while. The last time I was in Victory Lane was in Brazil, and it was in a go-kart race. I have been looking forward to bring a trophy home for a while.
Starting Line Up
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup
Quarker State 400
Kentucky Speedway
1- Daniel Suarez
2 – Aric Almirola
3 – Brad Keselowski
4 – Kurt Busch
5 – Kevin Harvick
6 – Daniel Hemric
7 – Clint Bowyer
8 – Martin Truex Jr.
9 – Austin Dillon
10 – Kyle Busch
11 – Joey Logano
12 – William Byron
13 – Jimmie Johnson
14 – Paul Menard
15 – Ryan Blaney
16 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17 – Michael McDowell
18 – Denny Hamlin
19 – Kyle Larson
20 – Chase Elliott
21 – Erik Jones
22 – Alex Bowman
23 – Ryan Newman
24 – Matt DiBenedetto
25 – David Ragan
26 – Chris Buescher
27 – Ty Dillon
28 – Bubba Wallace
29 – Corey Lajoie
30 – Ryan Preece
31 – Matt Tifft
32 – Bayley Currey
33 – Ross Chastain
34 – Landon Cassill
35 – BJ McLeod
36 – Quin Houff
