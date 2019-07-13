Starting line Up – Quarker State 400

By
Ron Olds
-
0
42

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

.

Daniel Suarez will lead the field to green in the Quarker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway. This is the second career pole for the 27-year-old driver from Monterrey, Mexico. Suarez was able to boot teammate Aric Almirola from the pole with his run of 29.254 seconds (184.590 mph)

Danniel Suarez – 2019 lvms

“I really want to win so bad,” Suarez said. “I haven’t been in Victory Lane for a while. The last time I was in Victory Lane was in Brazil, and it was in a go-kart race. I have been looking forward to bring a trophy home for a while.

Starting Line Up
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup
Quarker State 400
Kentucky Speedway

1- Daniel Suarez
2 – Aric Almirola
3 – Brad Keselowski
4 – Kurt Busch
5 – Kevin Harvick
6 – Daniel Hemric
7 – Clint Bowyer
8 – Martin Truex Jr.
9 – Austin Dillon
10 – Kyle Busch
11 – Joey Logano
12 – William Byron
13 – Jimmie Johnson
14 – Paul Menard
15 – Ryan Blaney
16 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17 – Michael McDowell
18 – Denny Hamlin
19 – Kyle Larson
20 – Chase Elliott
21 – Erik Jones
22 – Alex Bowman
23 – Ryan Newman
24 – Matt DiBenedetto
25 – David Ragan
26 – Chris Buescher
27 – Ty Dillon
28 – Bubba Wallace
29 – Corey Lajoie
30 – Ryan Preece
31 – Matt Tifft
32 – Bayley Currey
33 – Ross Chastain
34 – Landon Cassill
35 – BJ McLeod
36 – Quin Houff

f.719