Starting Line Up – Foxwoods Resort Casino 301

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
It’s been two yeas for Brad Keselowski, a long two years but today Keselowski ended that streak with a pole running speed of 136.384 mph around the 1-mile New Hampshire Speedway.
“This definitely surprised me,” said Keselowski, who last won a pole in the August race at Michigan in 2017. “It’s been a while since we’ve had a pole. We’ve had really good cars but haven’t been able to make the most of it with the driver in qualifying, so it’s nice to get one here in Loudon.”
Starting Line Up
Monster Energy NAACAR Cup
Foxwoods Resort Casino 301
1 – Brad Keselowski
2 – Kyle Busch
3 – Kurt Busch
4 – Erik Jones
5 – Ryan Blaney
6 – Martin Truex Jr.
7 – Matt DiBenedetto
8 – Joey Logano
9 – Aric Almirola
10 – Jimmie Johnson
11 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
12 – Chase Elliott
13 – Daniel Suarez
14 – Kevin Harvick
15 – Kyle Larson
16 – Clint Bowyer
17 – Paul Menard
18 – Ty Dillon
19 – Daniel Hemric
20 – David Ragan
21 – Austin Dillon
22 – William Byron
23 – Denny Hamlin
24 – Michael McDowell
25 – Chris Buescher
26 – Ryan Newman
27 – Bubba Wallace
28 – Ryan Preece
29 – Corey Lajoie
30 – Matt Tifft
31 – Landon Cassill
32 – Ross Chastain
27 – Reed Sorenson
34 – Quin Houff
35 – Andy Seuss
36 – Austin Theriault
37 – Alex Bowman
