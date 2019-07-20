Starting Line Up – Foxwoods Resort Casino 301

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

It’s been two yeas for Brad Keselowski, a long two years but today Keselowski ended that streak with a pole running speed of 136.384 mph around the 1-mile New Hampshire Speedway.

“This definitely surprised me,” said Keselowski, who last won a pole in the August race at Michigan in 2017. “It’s been a while since we’ve had a pole. We’ve had really good cars but haven’t been able to make the most of it with the driver in qualifying, so it’s nice to get one here in Loudon.”

Starting Line Up

Monster Energy NAACAR Cup

Foxwoods Resort Casino 301

1 – Brad Keselowski

2 – Kyle Busch

3 – Kurt Busch

4 – Erik Jones

5 – Ryan Blaney

6 – Martin Truex Jr.

7 – Matt DiBenedetto

8 – Joey Logano

9 – Aric Almirola

10 – Jimmie Johnson

11 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

12 – Chase Elliott

13 – Daniel Suarez

14 – Kevin Harvick

15 – Kyle Larson

16 – Clint Bowyer

17 – Paul Menard

18 – Ty Dillon

19 – Daniel Hemric

20 – David Ragan

21 – Austin Dillon

22 – William Byron

23 – Denny Hamlin

24 – Michael McDowell

25 – Chris Buescher

26 – Ryan Newman

27 – Bubba Wallace

28 – Ryan Preece

29 – Corey Lajoie

30 – Matt Tifft

31 – Landon Cassill

32 – Ross Chastain

27 – Reed Sorenson

34 – Quin Houff

35 – Andy Seuss

36 – Austin Theriault

37 – Alex Bowman

