Scott Lenz Celebrates Birthday With Win At Southern Oregon Speedway

White City, Oregon…July 13…Dr Scott Lenz won the 25 lap Calculated Comfort Outlaw Pro Stock Main Event Friday night at Southern Oregon Speedway. He was also celebrating his 51st birthday, and this was his seventh win on the circuit this season. The night included nearly 40 bike giveaways for the kids, who got in for free admission.

Trophy Dash winner James Flowers led the first six laps before Steve Borror raced by on the backstretch to take over. Sixth row starter Lenz made a high pass in Turn 2 on lap 12 to take the lead from Borror, but Borror made an inside pass in Turn 4 to regain the lead on lap 14. A yellow flag waved on lap 18 for a Turn 4 crash involving third place contenders Jeffrey Hudson and Jeff Haudenshild. Borror was receiving lots of pressure from Lenz when racing resumed. As they went down the front stretch on lap 23, Lentz went by Borror on the outside to gain the lead. Lenz held off Borror for the final to lap for the win. Scott Flowers, Hudson and Ken Irving completed the Top 5.

Greg Arnold won his second 20 lap Valley Store All late Model Lites Main Event. Arnold charged ahead of previous winner Ross Payant at the start. Only one yellow flag slowed the pace on lap five. However, Arnold maintained his advantage over Payant all the way to the checkered flag. Krista Hadley finished third ahead of point leader Charlie Eaton and Terry Hadley.

Point leader David Steele won his fourth 20 lap Bobbio’s Pizza Mini Stock Main Event. Ashtin Hedges led the first five laps before Steele drove by on the inside in Turn 3 on lap six to take the lead. Steele led the rest of the way with Hedges settling for second ahead of Hunter Magnan, Steve Goetz and Kristopher Mix.

Tim Hedges won his second straight JOAT Labs Hornets Main Event. He made an inside pass in Turn 4 on lap six to take the lead from Quinton Tritchler. Hedges led Tritchler the rest of the way and won by a comfortable margin. Point leader Dylan Sauer finished third ahead of Jenna Hedges and Chris Boynton.

Dan Fouts won the 20 lap OTRO Hardtop Main Event, capping a clean sweep as he also won his heat and the Trophy Dash. Fouts led from the start with previous winner Dean Cast taking second from Bryan Weberg II on lap three. However, Fouts would pull away to a good advantage by the end of the race. Cast settled for second ahead of Darryl Haugh, Weberg and Bill Trotter.

Racing continues next week with Willamette Valley Bank Night at the races. The IMCA Modifieds will be back along with the Kendall Oil Winged Sprint Cars, Late Models, IMCA Sport Modifieds and SODCA Dwarf Cars. For further information, go to www.southernoregonspeedway.com

Unofficial Race Results

Calculated Comfort Outlaw Pro Stocks

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Scott Lenz, John David Duffie, James Flowers, Steve Borror. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)-James Flowers. B Main (12 Laps)-Dan Randall, Bryan Hammond, Ryan Smith. Main Event (25 Laps)-Scott Lenz, Steve Borror, Scott Flowers, Jeffrey Hudson, Ken Irving.

Bobbio’s Pizza Mini Stocks

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Ashtin Hedges, David Steele. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)-David Steele. Main Event (20 Laps)-David Steele, Ashtin Hedges, Hunter Magnan, Steve Goetz, Kristopher Mix.

JOAT Labs Hornets

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Quinton Tritchler, Chris Boynton. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)-Dylan Sauer. Main Event (20 Laps)-Tim Hedges, Quinton Tritchler, Dylan Sauer, Jenna Hedges, Chris Boynton.

OTRO Hardtops

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Dan Fouts, Dean Cast. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)-Dan Fouts. Main Event (20 Laps)-Dan Fouts, Dean Cast, Darryl Haugh, Bryan Weberg II, Bill Trotter.

Valley Store All Late Model Lites

Heat Winner (8 Laps)-Greg Arnold. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)-Ross Payant. Main Event (20 Laps)-Greg Arnold, Ross Payant, Krista Hadley, Charlie Eaton, Terry Hadley.