(07-05 and 06-2019 Dacono CO) Colorado National Speedway fans were treated to a two-night spectacle of open wheel racing when the King of the Wing Sprint Cars hit the track July 5th and 6th. Indiana’s Bobby Santos found the fastest groove and took home both feature events in the sprint cars. Colorado driver’s also had a good showing against the national touring driver’s as Bryan Gossal from Fort Collins and Cris Muhler from Brighton both finished in the top 5 each night.

RE-CAP FROM SATURDAY JULY 6th

King of the Wing Sprint Cars

In the Sprint Car finale n Saturday night Hunter Stanley in the #24 car jumped out to a large early lead in the feature event but it was local driver Bryan Gossal in the #6g who dove into turn 3 in daring fashion to take over the lead and control of the race. Gossal built a huge lead on the field but #15 Eric Humphries was making a move to grab second place when he and Stanley spun in turn 2 and brought out the caution flag. This was not what Gossal needed because it put Friday night’s winner #22A Bobby Santos right behind him on the restart. Santos got a run on Gossal and took over the top spot.

Santos would settle into his groove and never look back taking the win and sweeping both night’s feature events.

Behind Santos is where the real action was taking place. Gossal, Cris Muhler, Austin Carter and Humphries were all battling hard for position as they navigated lapped traffic. Both Muhler and Humphries began to fade just a bit at the end as Carter seemed to be hitting his stride. On the final lap Carter made a move to the outside of Gossal for second place. The two drivers drag raced to the finish line where Carter nipped Gossal by mere inches to take the runner-up spot.

FEATURE: #22A Bobby Santos

DASH 1: #6g Bryan Gossal

DASH 2: #95 Cris Muhler

QUICK TIME: #15 Eric Humphries 13.542

Elite V Twin Legend Cars

For the last several years at CNS the Legend Car division has been dominated by 3 drivers: Kyle Clegg, Danny Medina and Chris Eggleston. This year a new driver has entered the fray as a potential winner every time he hits the track and that’s Arvada’s Darrell J. Stewart who had found winner’s circle twice this season entering the night.

At the start of the race it was #16 Travis Roe who ran a marvelous early portion of the race holding off the field. After a red flag cleanup Kyle Clegg took the lead on the restart and from that point on it was a classic three-way battle featuring Clegg, Medina, and Stewart.

On the final lap it was anyone’s race and the top three crossed the line with Stewart just barely in front of Medina and Clegg. The win was Stewart’s 3rd of the year and also completed his sweep of the night’s events setting quick time. winning the fast dash and taking the feature.

FEATURE: #30 Darrell J Stewart

FAST DASH: #30 Darrell J Stewart

DASH: #64 Brock Denny

DASH: #97 Bill Blevins

QUICK TIME: #30 Darrell J Stewart 18.226

Elite Diesel Service Figure 8s

The Figure 8 division feature event started off in bizarre fashion when #15 Jereme Wall and #35 Chris Voorhis crashed into each other as the cars entered the track prior to the race. NASCAR officials ruled it was Voorhis’s fault and he was black flagged. However many in the stands maintained it was Wall’s fault. Either way both drivers were done for the night. Or were they?

In a fantastic show of sportsmanship Voorhis turned over his car to Wall so that Jereme could finish the race and stay in the points chase. Jereme would ultimately grab a 14th place finish.

In the front of the field fans were treated to a great display of racing as #50 Justin McKeachie came from his 11th place starting spot to grab the lead and go on to win the race. The remainder of the top 5 were #18 Dennis Stepanich III from Thornton, #17 Harry Livermore Jr from Denver, #52 Jared Wall from Commerce City, and #7 Daniel Wood.

FEATURE: #50 Justin McKeachie

FAST DASH: #15 Jereme Wall

DASH: #23 Mike Wolfe Jr.

Witthar Racing Trains

FEATURE: #45 The Trump Train

DEMOX

CAR LITE DIVISION: #15 Sean Frank

CAR HEAVY DIVISION: #6 Jack Love

HEAVY TRUCK DIVISION: #01 Sean Orth

RE-CAP FROM FRIDAY JULY 5th

King of the Wing Sprint Cars

Whenever these guys are in town the air is electric! Friday night was no different as the sprint car flirted with the overall track record. If you haven’t seen sprint cars on asphalt before it is truly a sight to see, the are incredibly fast and keep you on the edge of your seat from flag to flag. The #15 of Eric Humphries set a quick time of 13.763. They ran two dashes to set the field for the main event. During the dash races each car has to finish on the lead lap in order for their qualifying time to stand for the feature. The dashes went off without a hitch as the 2t of Tristen Spiers and 6g of Brain Gossal from Ft. Collins took victories.

The Feature kicked off close to 11pm, the track was cool and the air was dense which made for mind blowing speeds and close racing. Green the green flag flew two cars had problems as the 16 hit the turn 2 wall and another car stalled while trying to avoid the 16. They went back to the original start and ran ten laps before two cars got together in 3 and 4 to bring out the caution again. When the cars took the green the 22A of Bobby Santos shot out of a canon flew around the cars in front of him to grab the lead and pull away from the field. The 22A ran laps in the in mid 14 second range as he pulled further and further away the rest of the field. Santos was the man to beat and no one had anything for him as the double checkereds flew. Bobby Santos would win the 30 lap main event and take night one of the doubleheader.

Quicktime: 15 Eric Humphries 13.763

Dash #1: 2t Tristen Spiers

Dash #2: 6g Brain Gossal

Feature Winner: 22a Bobby Santos

The Elite V Twin Legends Car Series

The Legends had a massive field on Friday with a total of 37 cars registered for the night, so they had to run a elimination race to determine who was going to go home early. LIned up by practice time, the elimination race took to the track. The elimination race was action filled as the 44, 26 and 3 all shared time leading race but the # 3 of Wayne Barlock jr took the checkered flag. Next up was the the Legend Dash which was an exciting race as this group of cars were slipping and sliding, racing high and low and using every inch of racing surface. The 44 and 26 battled hard for the lead but the 26 of Chris Brunker took the win.

When the Legends fast dash took to the track, it was cooling down but the racing action was heating up! These guys showed why Colorado has the best talents of anywhere are they raced two by two for laps on end. The 66 and 30 raced like they were racing for a $1 million purse, as the 66 of Kyle Clegg won the fast dash.

The Feature Event for The Elite V Twin Legend Cars was action packed and ended up disaster. The race started out with a bang as this was the first Feature after the long rain delay. The 15, 21, 66, 25 and 30 had an extraordinary race for the lead as they darted in and out of lapped traffic. However around the mid part of the race, the 15 got together with a lapped and ended up spinning with 37 going into turn 1, at the same time the 30 smacked the wall coming out of two bring out the caution. Once they got back racing it was incredible as the leaders raced side by side by side coming out of turn 4 with ten laps to go disaster strook. One of the leaders got loose and spun in front of the field. When all was said and done half the leaders had ruined cars and fluid was spilling all over the track. After much debate and a huge amount of clean the legend race was called and the 66 of Kyle Clegg named the winner.

Feature: 66 Kyle Clegg

Elimination: 3 Wayne Barlock

Dash: 27 Ryan Oakley

Fast Dash: 66 Kyle Clegg

Bandoleros

The Bandoleros started off the racing for evening as they ran all of the Dashes before the national anthem. These young drivers raced a clean and perfect picture couple of races that saw the 82t of Teigan Scott , the # 6 of Alexandra Scott, as well as the # 00 of Travis Sanders and the # 77 of Chasen Groff take victories in the Dashes.

After Intermission we had the Bandolero Bandits take to the track first, the first feature of the night, was filled will action and head turning as the fans were the racing on the track a massive storm racing towards the checkered flag. The 82 of Teigan Scott was absolutely on fire as she cut her way through the field and take a huge lead. While the 82 was busy growing her lead the rest of the field was hard at work deciding who was going to take second place as they raced nose to tail until 03 got loose and spun. After that point everyone was focused on trying to catch the 82 but in the end, Teigan Scott took the checkered flag.

The Bandolero Outlaws Took to the track as the last feature of the night, after a huge rain delay. These youngsters suited up as Saturday lurked upon them and took to the track with just a few minutes left on Friday night. Once the green flag flew the #06 of Mahkrysta Hilton jumped out to an early lead, as the 6, 77,88 and 78 followed closely behind. A late lap crash threw the field into chaos as some of the field flew down the backstrech and some of the field continued on course. The Crash ultimately drew the red flag and forced the Outlaw Feature to be cut short a few laps. When the dust settled and the scoring officials sifted through the chaos, the # 78 of Brody Moore took the win.

Outlaw Feature: #78 Brody Moore

Bandit Feature: #82 Teigan Scott

Dash #1: 82t Teigan Scott

Dash #2: 6 Alexandra Scott

Fast Dash #1: 00 Travis Sanders

Fast Dash #2: 77 Chase Groff

OFFICIAL RESULTS FRIDAY JULY 5th

King of the Wing

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 22A Bobby Santos

2. 15 Eric Humphries

3. 6G Brian Gossal

4. 2 Austin Carter

5. 95 Cris Muhler

6. 24 Hunter Stanley

7. 43 Kyle Bergener

8. 4 Aiden Spiers

9. 72 Jaren Mott

10. 12B Monty Bergener

11. 2T Tristen Spiers

12. 68 Mike Anderson

13. 71 Aaron McPeak

14. 02 Anthony Quintana

15. 16 Austyn Gossel

Legends

1. 66 Kyle Clegg

2. 21 Ryan Jones

3. 03 Darrell Stewart

4. 27 Ray Oakley

5. 96 Ryan Rudolph

6. 13 Jason Hulvey

7. 88 Paul Himler

8. 26 Chris Brunker

9. 64 Brock Denny

10. 15 Danny Medina

11. 16 Travis Roe

12. 6 Scotty Scott

13. 25 Adam Pechman

14. 46 Zachary Witherwax

15. 00 Chris Saykally

16. 3 Wayne Barlock Jr

17. 19 Larry Pachello

18. 25A Michael Anderson

19. 28 Adam Powers

20. 20 Kynzer Riddell

21. 9 Terry McBride

22. 43 Robert Sears

23. 04 Natalie Foster

24. 95 Jessilyn Dike

25. 75 Austin Hackenberg (R)

26. 53 Ryan Scott

27. 69 Nick Knudsen

28. 72 Cynthia Robb

29. 30 Darrell J Stewart

30. 37 Tanner Scarberry (R)

DNS 97 Bill Blevins

DNS 44 Alfred Matthews

Bandolero Outlaws

1. 78 Brody Moore

2. 3 Nandini Breggin

3. 12 Bryanna Bruce

4. 07 Aubrei Hilton

5. 06 Mahkrysta Hilton

6. 77 Chasen Groff

7. 00 Travis Sanders

8. 98 Samuel Haugen

9. 8 Danielle Walbaum

DQ 89 Zachery Morris

Bandolero Bandits

1. 82 Teigan Scott

2. 52 Nic Wall

3. 99I Isaiah Scott

4. 68 Wyatt Dent

5. 6 Alexandra Scott

6. 03M Ryker McConahay

DQ 63 Jame Starcher

OFFICIAL RESULTS FROM SATURDAY JULY 6

King of the Wing

Pos No. Name

1. 22A Bobby Santos

2. 2 Austin Carter

3. 6G Bryan Gossal

4. 95 Cris Muhler

5. 15 Eric Humphries

6. 72 Jaren Mott

7. 24 Hunter Stanley

8. 68 Mike Anderson

9. 12B Monty Bergener

10. 4 Aiden Spiers

11. 02 Anthony Quintana

12. 16 Austyn Gossel

13. 71 Aaron McPeak

14. 2T Tristen Spiers

15. 43 Kyle Bergener

Legends

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 30 Darrell J Stewart Arvada

2. 15 Danny Medina Colorado Springs

3. 66 Kyle Clegg Westminster

4. 21 Ryan Jones Arvada

5. 16 Travis Roe Thornton

6. 03 Darrell Stewart Arvada

7. 27 Ray Oakley Conifer

8. 46 Zachary Witherwax Arvada

9. 64 Brock Denny Columbia Falls MT

10. 96 Ryan Rudolph Denver

11. 00 Chris Saykally Denver

12. 44 Alfred Matthews Arvada

13. 25A Michael Anderson Las Vegas NV

14. 88 Paul Himler Erie

15. 37 Tanner Scarberry (R) Westminster

16. 28 Adam Powers Silverthorne

17. 53 Ryan Scott Colorado Springs

18. 04 Natalie Foster Westminster

19. 75 Austin Hackenberg (R) Denver

20. 9 Terry McBride Edgewater

21. 95 Jessilyn Dike Westminster

22. 72 Cynthia Robb Wheatridge

23. 10 Adam Romero Denver

24. 31 Kurt Brookhart

25. 8 Eric Hipkins

26. 20 Kynzer Riddell Westminster

27. 19 Larry Pachello Arvada

28. 97 Bill Blevins Arvada

29. 26 Chris Brunker Lakewood

30. 86 Travis Rudolph Thornton

31. 74 Trent Dedric

Figure 8s

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 50 Justin Mckeachie

2. 18 Dennis Stepanich III (R) Thornton

3. 17 Harry Livermore Jr Denver

4. 52 Jared Wall Commerce City

5. 7 Daniel Wood

6. 9 Brent Cave Brighton

7. 23 Michael Wolfe Thornton

8. 8 Brian McCartney Colorado Springs

9. 88 Thomas Huffman Littleton

10. 12 Harvey Webb Jr Thornton

11. 5 Curtis Chavez Loveland

12. 2 Jeremy Jackson Denver

13. 25 Phil Taylor

14. 15 Jereme Wall Commerce City

DNS 35 Chris Voorhis Thornton

Trains

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 45 The Trump Train Kelly & Vinny

2. 151 Crazy Train Jeremy & Chad

3. 26 Slam Track

4. 17 Salute to Serve Robert & Lonnie

5. 01 Dukes of Hazzards -Lonnie Skaiem

6. 311 Bipolar Express Cassandra Gonzales

7. 77 Slimers Revenge

8. 86 Last Call