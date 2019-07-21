Rain Claims Galitz Trucking Hauling Asphalt Night at CNS

The Galitz Trucking Hauling Asphalt night at Colorado National Speedway was scheduled for Saturday July 20th. The Snap-On Tools Pro Trucks, Galitz Trucking Late Models, Elite V Twin Legend Cars and the Elite Diesel Service Figure 8s were all set to race. However just after the Legends cars qualified the rain began to fall and the storm was set to last for at least another hour and a half therefore it was canceled.

The only item of note was that Darrell J. Stewart set quick time in the Legend Cars with a 18.176.

Saturday July 27th is the TBK Bank Serving Our Community Night featuring the Super Late Models, Super Stocks, Pure Stocks, Hornets and Trains.