Point Leaders Kniss, Newton, Fraser Win At Antioch Speedway

Antioch, CA…July 13… Buddy Kniss won the 20 lap All Star Racing Series A Modified Main Event Saturday night at Antioch Speedway. Kniss is the current point leader, and this was his second win of the season.

Sean O’Gara raced into the early lead ahead of Kniss, but an inside pass on the front stretch of the third lap put Kniss into the lead. As Kniss began to pull away, O’Gara found himself in a battle with Anthony Slaney and Justin Yeager for the second position. Slaney took second on lap seven, but O’Gara regained the position on lap nine. Danny Wagner was pressuring O’Gara for second when a yellow flag waved on lap 14. On the restart, reigning champion Nick DeCarlo moved into second and began to challenge Kniss. The battle went on all the way to the checkered flag, but Kniss held off DeCarlo for the impressive win. Wagner settled for third, followed by O’Gara and Bobby Motts Jr.

Shannon Newton won his sixth 20 lap Wingless Spec Sprint Main Event. Newton is the current point leader, but he trailed two-time champion Dan Gonderman at the start. Gonderman was doing a good job of leading the way until he caught slower traffic on lap seven and went to the bottom groove. Newton put his car up on the outside as they exited Turn 4 on the eighth lap and raced past Gonderman for the lead. Newton seemed to have control from there, but a scary moment happened on lap 14 when he made contact with a slower car and did a complete 360 in Turn 4. He recovered in fourth as Gonderman took the lead. However, as the leaders came around in Turn 4 again, there was a crash. Scoring went back a lap and restored Newton to the lead. Newton led the rest of the way for the win as Gonderman settled for another second place finish, followed by reigning champion Bob Newberry, Dustin Maibes and Rick Panfili.

Tommy Fraser won his fifth 20 lap B Modified Main Event. The current point leader raced into the lead at the start as front row starter Tommy Clymens Jr got sideways exiting Turn 4 and was clipped by brother Trevor Clymens. Kevin Brown was an early second ahead of Trevor Clymens, and the yellow flag waved on lap five. Fraser continued to lead Trevor Clymens on the restart. Fraser ran a smooth race and brought it home to victory ahead of Trevor Clymens, Brown, Cameron Swank and Brent Curran.

James Thomson won his first career 20 lap Hobby Stock Main Event. 2008 champion Megan Ponciano and Jeff Betancourt shared the front row of the race, and Ponciano jumped into the early lead. Thomson quickly struck to second, and Ponciano and Thomson pulled ahead from the pack just a little bit. Josh Leach battled Betancourt before Leach took over the third position on lap seven. Leach began to reel in the lead duo rather quickly. Following a yellow flag on lap eight, Leach moved into the second spot. He attempted to make an inside pass on Ponciano as they exited Turn 2, but they hooked bumpers. Thomson raced around the incident to gain the lead with Ken Johns settling into second. During the final half of the race, Thomson steadily pulled away from the rest of the pack, and he took a checkered flag a half-lap in front of everybody else. Johns held off Betancourt for a best career second place finish. Contact sent Will Buirch spinning from fourth in the final turn as Jacob Mallett Jr and Tyler Henrickson completed the Top 5.

Scott Dahlgren won the abbreviated 10 lap Dwarf Car Main Event. This was his fourth win of the season. David Rosa led a lap before contact between Dan Wagner and Rosa sent Rosa hard into the Turn 2 wall. He was okay, but both drivers were out of the race. Two-time reigning champion Mike Corsaro took the lead on the restart ahead of David Michael Rosa. Following another yellow flag on lap five, Dahlgren made a strong move and had the lead by the completion of the sixth lap. Corsaro held second until he headed out the pit exit at full speed on lap nine. Track officials thought there might have been a crash in the exit lane and threw a yellow flag. Dahlgren led Devan Kammerman on the restart, but when contact sent Chris Becker into the Turn 4 wall, the race was ended at 10 laps on a time limit. Dahlgren won ahead of Kammermann, Troy Stevenson, Mario Marques and Roberto Monroy.

Next week, the DIRTcar Late Models are back along with the Limited Late Models, B Modifieds, Hobby Stocks and Bay Area Hardtops. For further information, go to www.antiochspeedway.com.

Unofficial Race Results

All Star Series Antioch Speedway

A Modifieds

Heat Winners (8 laps)-Bobby Motts Jr, Danny Wagner. Main Event (20 laps)-Buddy Kniss, Nick DeCarlo, Danny Wagner, Sean O’Gara, Bobby Motts Jr, Jake Dewsbury, Kimo Oreta, Bobby Montalvo, Anthony Slaney, Justin Yeager.

Wingless Spec Sprints

Heat Winners (8 laps)-Shannon Newton, Dan Gonderman. Main Event (20 laps)-Shannon Newton, Dan Gonderman, Bob Newberry, Dustin Maibes, Rick Panfili, Keith Calvino, Peter Carlotto, Mackenzie Newton, Jeff Scotto, Cameron Martin.

Dwarf Cars

Heat Winners (8 laps)-Scott Dahlgren, Danny Wagner. Main Event (10 laps)-Scott Dahlgren, Devan Kammermann, Troy Stevenson, Mario Marques, Roberto Monroy, Travis Day, Mike Corsaro, Chris Becker, David Michael Rosa, David Rosa.

Hobby Stocks

Heat Winners (8 laps)-Jeff Betancourt, Megan Ponciano, Dalton Jewell. Main Event (20 laps)-James Thompson, Ken Johns, Jeff Betancourt, Jacob Mallett Jr, Tyler Henrickson, Will Buirch, Adam Kijala, Madison Motts, Brianna Troen, Angela Brown.

B Modifieds

Heat Winner (8 laps)Tommy Clymens Jr. Main Event (20 laps)-Tommy Fraser, Trevor Clymens, Kevin Brown, Cameron Swank, Brent Curran, Tommy Clymens Jr, Dennis Gilcrease.