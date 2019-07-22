Old School Racing

.
photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
There was some old school lean on-um, bump-um, but don’t dump them racing during the closing laps in the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301. Denny Hamlin was closing in on the back of the #4 Kevin Harvick machine with 3 laps remaining, trying everthing in his play book to grab the lead but Harvick countered every attempt.
“I really didn’t want to see that traffic there at the end,” Harvick said. “It made my car tight when (Hamlin) got to me. He tried to move me out of the way down there and I knew that was coming, as close as he was. So I just stood on the brakes — half-throttle down the back straightaway.
“I was like, ‘You’re not getting under me again,’ and he drove to the outside of me and I waited until he got to the outside of me and put a wheel on him.”
“I stayed right with him the entire run … I was just so tight behind him and couldn’t break that barrier,” Hamlin said. “He made one mistake … I don’t know if it was a mistake, but he made a lane choice coming to the white (flag) into Turn 3 and he went low and I knew right then I was going to have a monster run coming off this corner and (thinking) ‘what do I do with it?’ My first instinct was to move him up one lane. I didn’t want to completely screw him and knock the crap out of him like (he did to Kyle Busch) last year. I just wanted to get position, and I got position and then I’m like, ‘that didn’t work.’
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup
Foxwoods Resort Casino 301
LOUDON, N.H
1 – Kevin Harvick
2 – Denny Hamlin
3 – Erik Jones
4 – Ryan Blaney
5 – Matt DiBenedetto
6 – Martin Truex Jr.
7 – Ryan Newman
8 – Kyle Busch
9 – Joey Logano
10 – Brad Keselowski
11 – Aric Almirola
12 – William Byron
13 – Paul Menard
14 – Alex Bowman
15 – Chris Buescher
16 – Ty Dillon
17 – Michael McDowell
18 – Kurt Busch
19 – Daniel Suarez
20 – Clint Bowyer
21 – Ryan Preece
22 – Bubba Wallace
23 – Corey LaJoie
24 – Matt Tifft
25 – Ross Chastain
26 – Landon Cassill
27 – Reed Sorenson
28 – Andy Seuss
29 – Chase Elliott
30 – Jimmie Johnson
31 – Quin Houff
32 – Austin Dillon
33 – 42
34 – David Ragan
35 – Austin Theriault
36 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
37 – Daniel Hemric
f.719