Old School Racing

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

There was some old school lean on-um, bump-um, but don’t dump them racing during the closing laps in the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301. Denny Hamlin was closing in on the back of the #4 Kevin Harvick machine with 3 laps remaining, trying everthing in his play book to grab the lead but Harvick countered every attempt.

“I really didn’t want to see that traffic there at the end,” Harvick said. “It made my car tight when (Hamlin) got to me. He tried to move me out of the way down there and I knew that was coming, as close as he was. So I just stood on the brakes — half-throttle down the back straightaway.

“I was like, ‘You’re not getting under me again,’ and he drove to the outside of me and I waited until he got to the outside of me and put a wheel on him.”

“I stayed right with him the entire run … I was just so tight behind him and couldn’t break that barrier,” Hamlin said. “He made one mistake … I don’t know if it was a mistake, but he made a lane choice coming to the white (flag) into Turn 3 and he went low and I knew right then I was going to have a monster run coming off this corner and (thinking) ‘what do I do with it?’ My first instinct was to move him up one lane. I didn’t want to completely screw him and knock the crap out of him like (he did to Kyle Busch) last year. I just wanted to get position, and I got position and then I’m like, ‘that didn’t work.’

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup

Foxwoods Resort Casino 301

LOUDON, N.H

1 – Kevin Harvick

2 – Denny Hamlin

3 – Erik Jones

4 – Ryan Blaney

5 – Matt DiBenedetto

6 – Martin Truex Jr.

7 – Ryan Newman

8 – Kyle Busch

9 – Joey Logano

10 – Brad Keselowski

11 – Aric Almirola

12 – William Byron

13 – Paul Menard

14 – Alex Bowman

15 – Chris Buescher

16 – Ty Dillon

17 – Michael McDowell

18 – Kurt Busch

19 – Daniel Suarez

20 – Clint Bowyer

21 – Ryan Preece

22 – Bubba Wallace

23 – Corey LaJoie

24 – Matt Tifft

25 – Ross Chastain

26 – Landon Cassill

27 – Reed Sorenson

28 – Andy Seuss

29 – Chase Elliott

30 – Jimmie Johnson

31 – Quin Houff

32 – Austin Dillon

33 – 42

34 – David Ragan

35 – Austin Theriault

36 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

37 – Daniel Hemric

