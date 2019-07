NASCAR TV Schedule – July 25-28 – Pocono – Iowa

.

Time Listed Is Mountain Standard (MST):

Thursday, July 25

4:00 p.m.. – NASCAR Whelen Series Easter Propane & Oil 100 (tape delay) – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

Friday, July 26 – Iowa – Pocono,

2:00 p.m., ARCA Menards Series – FORTS USA 150 – FS1/FOX Sports App

3:00 p.m. – Xfinity Practice at – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

4:00 p.m. – Gander Outdoors Truck Qualifying – FS1/FOX Sports App

5:00 p.m. – Xfinity Final Practice – NBC Sports App

Saturday, July 27

7:00 a.m. – Cup Practice – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

9:00 a.m. – Cup Final Practice – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

10:00 a.m. – Xfinity Qualifying – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

10:30 a.m. – NASCAR RaceDay – FOX/FOX Sports App

11:00 a.m. – Gander Outdoors Truck – Gander RV 150 – FOX/FOX Sports App

2:00 p.m. – Cup Qualifying – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

3:00 p.m. – Xfinity – U.S. Cellular 250 – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

Sunday, July 28

(R) – 9:30 a.m. – Gander Outdoors Truck – Gander RV 150 – (re-air), FS1/FOX Sports App

11:30 a.m., NASCAR RaceDay – FS1/FOX Sports App

12:30 p.m. – Cup Pre-race – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

1:00 p.m. – Cup – Gander RV 400 -, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

4:30 p.m. – Cup Post Race Show – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

