Middleton Teen Scores Second Straight Speed Tour Trophy

MERIDIAN, Idaho—Summer was in full swing Saturday, July 27, as Meridian Speedway hosted Miller Lite Night at the Races presented by Walking Sombrero. Race fans were treated to a full night of action including the Speed Tour Regional Sprint Cars, Winged Pepsi Crate Cars, Salt Lake City Midgets, a Supermodified exhibition, Teleperformance Street Stocks, and an INEX Regional Qualifying race for the Domino’s Legends.

Matt Elliott and Aaron McPeak led the fourteen car Speed Tour Regional Sprint Car field to the green flag of their 35 lap main event. On the break Boise, Idaho’s McPeak bolted to the top of the Pepsi-Cola scoreboard with Anthony Quintana and Colton Nelson in tow.

Quintana ran McPeak down quickly, but the West Valley City, Utah racer couldn’t find a way around McPeak’s Boise Bath and Kitchen Company, Royal Purple sprinter. This bottled the top three up and allowed Hunter Stanley into the fight for first. On lap four Stanley zipped around the outside of Nelson for third, then repeated the move to dispatch Quintana’s Mighty Grip Suspension, Red Rock machine from the second spot. Stanley’s march to the front didn’t end there, as one lap later the sixteen-year-old from Middleton, Idaho flew around McPeak for the lead.

Once out front Stanley sped away from the field, lapping the quarter-mile asphalt oval a full half-second faster than second place Nelson. The only thing that could slow Stanley’s Mighty Grip Suspension, Young Automotive Group machine was lapped traffic, and the youngster sped into an angry swarm of cars on lap fifteen.

With Stanley mired in heavy traffic, Nelson used his Miller Lite, Maxwell Plumbing entry’s open-track speed to close in on Stanley, who had his hands full fighting three-wide through the traffic. With Nelson on his tail tank Stanley needed a break in the lapped cars, and with a dozen laps left the young racer flicked his sprinter out of the traffic jam.

Nelson wasn’t so lucky, and continued to contend with slower traffic while he watched Stanley fade further and further into the distance. Once Nelson escaped the clutches of traffic, he was left with only nine laps to erase Stanley’s full straightaway lead. Try as the Meridian, Idaho racer might, Nelson ran out of laps to catch Stanley, who crossed the Caleb’s Chop Shop Victory Stripe first.

The race’s torrid pace left only Stanley, Nelson, and Quintana on the lead lap.

“At first I was like, ‘man, I’m really stuck in traffic,’” Nelson said of the early going. “Then Hunter just drove around all three of us.”

“It’s just amazing to get another win back-to-back,” Stanley said.

In other action, Meridian, Idaho’s Johnny Giesler stormed through the Winged Pepsi Crate Car field to park his machine in the Caleb’s Chop Shop Victory Lane. Division point leader Bryan Warf brought his Allan Marsh Travel Centers racer home second and fast heat winner Justin Segura took third.

Entering the last lap, Salt Lake City Midget driver Chaz Groat sat fourth in his entry, over two seconds off of the lead. But contact between leaders Hunter Stanley and Sid MacElreath sent Stanley spinning into third place Natalie Waters and handed the victory to the Salt Lake City, Utah racer.

Defending division champion Josh Fanopoulos took home the Miller Lite Night feature flag in the Teleperformance Street Stock ranks. The Boise, Idaho racer held off a hard charge from youngster Taylor Occhipinti to park his Certified Services, Signature Concrete Counter Tops machine in the Caleb’s Chop Shop Winner’s Circle.

Meridian Speedway hosted a regional qualifying event for the INEX Domino’s Legends Saturday. After a halting start Boise, Idaho’s Caity Miller worked her Armor Performance Coating, Riverside Collision machine into the lead, but soon faced heavy pressure from Albuquerque, New Mexico’s Robert Gayton. Try as Miller might, Gayton’s racer was just too strong and he powered across the Caleb’s Chop Shop Victory Stripe first.

Destruction reigns this Saturday, August 3, as Meridian Speedway hosts Eve of Destruction 11. Alongside the World Famous Trailer Races, The Beast Jet Car Meltdown, Big Daddy’s Barbecue Hornets versus the Gauntlet, Firehouse Pub and Grill Bombers, Spectacular Drags, and Fireworks, The PitStopUSA.com NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Modifieds, Factory Motor Parts Mini Stocks, Mulder Engineered Junior Late Models, and Project Filter Pro-4s race for all-important mid-season points. General admission for a full night of racing thrills and destructive spills is just $19 for adults, $17 for seniors and military members, $7 for kids 7-11, and free for kids 6 and under. Seats are filling up fast! Secure your advance tickets online at www.meridianspeedway.com/tickets. Gates open at 4:45 p.m. with destruction at 6:45 p.m. We’ll see you this Saturday, August 3, for Eve of Destruction 11 under the big yellow water tower at your NASCAR Home Track, Meridian Speedway.