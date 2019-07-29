Martin Victorious in United Rebel Sprint Series Action in Beloit

Beloit, Kansas – July 27, 2019 -Jason Martin took the race lead near the races mid-way point to claim the Lucas Oil POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing Sprint Car Feature victory Saturday night at Solomon Valley Raceway in Beloit, Kansas.

Tracy Hill and Zach Blurton started on the pole for the thirty lap feature with Blurton jumping out into the lead as the green flag fell. Martin quickly moved into the runner-up position from his fourth-starting position with Monte Ferriera, Hill and Jake Martens the top five after one lap was complete.

Two-time and defending tour champion Blurton set the pace with Martin pressuring the current Series points leader. The leaders approached slower cars on lap eight yet Blurton continued to keep Martins behind him for the lead.

Blurton’s lead would cease on lap fourteen with Martin taking the top position. The Lincoln, Nebraska resident would hold on the final sixteen laps to claim his second Series victory of the season.

California’s Ferrier took the second position with eight laps to go and would finish second while Blurton, Jeremy Huish and Shon Pointer rounded out the top five.

Rookie Kyler Johnson picked up the nights Keizer Wheels hard-Charger award coming from his fourteenth starting position to finish sixth.

Heat race winners were Blurton, Martens, Martin

A Feature: 1) Jason Martin 5x, 2) Monty Ferriera 45, 3) Zach Blurton 2j 4) Jeremy Huish 88j, 5) Shon Pointer 20p, 6) Kyler Johnson(r) 45x, 7) Tracey Hill 28, 8) Aaron Ploussard 33k, 9) Kade Hagans 17x, 10) Jake Martens 48, 11)Austin McLean 83, 12)

Steven Richardson 0, 13) Koby Walters 33, 14) Jed Werner 50, 15) Dalton Webb(r) 29