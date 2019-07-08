King Of The West Sprint Cars Return To Petaluma Speedway

Petaluma, CA…After a week off for the 4th of July holiday, Petaluma Speedway comes back with a big event this Saturday night. The NARC/King of the West Fujitsu Winged 410 Sprint Cars return for their second and final appearance. Also competing will be The Lumberjacks Restaurant Super Stocks, Jake’s Performance Hobbies Mini Stocks and General Hydroponics Redwood Dwarf Cars.

The last time the King of the West Sprint Cars were in town, it was Colby Copeland scoring the victory ahead of DJ Netto and Geoff Ensign. Ryan Bernal has picked up a pair of Top 3 finishes in the last three races to move into the point lead ahead of Netto, but it’s very close. It fact, Bernal only has a one point advantage aboard the Tarlton Motorsports entry. Both Netto and Bernal have a pair of second place finishes, but they are still looking for their first wins of the season.

A look at the winner board finds Justin Sanders picking up his second win of the season at the recent race in Placerville. Dominic Scelzi also has two victories, and he is only 18 points out of the lead, two ahead of Willie Croft and 10 ahead of Bud Kaeding in a close championship battle. The season has been unpredictable, as witnessed by the first career win for Sean Watts in Stockton two weeks ago. Rico Abreu also counts himself among the winners so far this year. A field of roughly 18 to 22 competitors is anticipated for Saturday’s show.

Mitch Machado is leading the Lumberjacks Restaurant Super Stock championship battle. The reigning champion has picked up five victories aboard the Baker Motorsports entry. Machado is being chased by two-time division champion Steve Studebaker, who has finished second in most of the Main Event but does have one DNF. Two-time champion Matt While has picked up a pair of third place finishes in the last two races as he and Manny Avila keep it close behind Studebaker. Shawn McCoy has finished as high as second as the past division champion looks to get his first win of the season. Other drivers to watch for include Paul Hanley, Gary Adams, Tim O’Hara and Austin Ohlinger.

The Jake’s Performance Hobbies Mini Stock division is turning into a battle between teammates Jeremy Tjensvold and Tom Brown. Brown is the reigning champion and is looking to become the first driver to win two championships in this division in over a decade. Though Tjensvold won the first four races of the season, Brown won a thrilling photo finish victory over his teammate at the most recent race. It’s still very close in the point battle between these two hard chargers. Bill Manzoni has looked good in recent races with a pair of Top 5 efforts. He’ll be one of the drivers hoping to beat the Pintos of Tjensvold and Brown, and other drivers to watch for include Sophie Shelly, Roy Deering, Danny Manzoni and Jason Grover.

The last time we saw the Redwood Dwarf Cars, they were hosting the Dwarf Car Nationals a few weeks ago. Over 70 of the best Dwarf Car competitors from the Western United States came to town to do battle. The local effort was very well represented by relative newcomer Michael Affonso in the Sportsman class that weekend. Affonso scored a double victory in the Preliminary Feature and the Main Event. He’ll be looking to get the win against his fellow Redwood Dwarf Car regulars.

Mark Hanson was the winner of the most recent regular show, and past champion Chad Mathias and reigning Hunt Series champion Shawn Jones also count themselves among the winners this year. There is a fast group of racers looking to get the glory this Saturday night, led by reigning champion Scooter Gomes, past champion John Peters, Darren Fridolfs, Carroll Mendenhall, Brandon Gentry, Matt Hagermann and Marcus Hardina.