Johnson Wins King Of The West Sprint Car Race At Petaluma Speedway

Petaluma, CA…July 13…Chase Johnson scored the victory in the 30 lap NARC/King of the West Fujitsu Winged 410 Sprint Car Main Event Saturday night at Petaluma Speedway. Johnson became the sixth different winner in the series this year aboard the Shawn Thomas owned sprinter.

Incoming point leader Ryan Bernal was on a quest to get his first win of the season, and he sped into the early lead ahead of Billy Aton and Johnson. Working traffic on lap 12, Bernal got caught up in a Turn 4 incident for a yellow flag. This put Aton into the lead ahead of Johnson. Aton was doing a good job of setting the pace until a yellow flag flew on lap 19 for Jenna Frazier. On the restart, Johnson made a move on Aton and ended up taking the lead. Johnson pulled away a little bit from there for a well-earned victory. Aton settled for a series-best second place finish, followed by Willie Croft, Dominic Scelzi, Bud Kaeding, DJ Netto, Kyle Offill, Jonathan Allard, Geoff Ensign and Bernal.

Bernal turned the 3/8 mile adobe oval with a fast time of 12.894, beating the 12.937 effort of Kenny Allen. Kaeding won his 10 lap heat race ahead of Klint Simpson, and the other heat race wins went to Croft and Allard. Bernal won the six lap Trophy Dash ahead of Aton.

Point leader Mitch Machado won the 20 lap Lumberjacks Restaurant Super Stock Main Event. The combination of Machado and Baker Motorsports has proven to be a winner, and this particular win was the seventh straight for Machado. It tied him with Mike Learn for the track record in consecutive victories. Championship contender Steve Studebaker led the first five laps before surrendering first to Machado. Reigning IMCA Modified State champion Shane DeVolder moved into second on lap six and took up pursuit of Machado. However, Machado was clocking the fastest laps of the race and set a rapid pace in scoring the victory. DeVolder settled for second, followed by Gary Adams, Matt While, Studebaker, Manny Avila, Shawn McCoy, Paul Hanley, Tim O’Hara and Austin Ohlinger. The two eight lap heat race wins went to DeVolder and Machado.

Reigning Jake’s Performance Hobbies Mini Stock champion Tom Brown won his second-straight 20 lap Main Event. Darien Balestrini led a pair of laps before point leader Jeremy Tjensvold raced by for lead. Brown followed him into second and the battle was on. On the ninth lap, Brown raced past his teammate to take the lead and began to pull away from there. Brown won by about a straightaway ahead of Tjensvold. Roy Dearing Jr finished third, followed by Balestrini, Sophie Shelley, Antonio Miramontez, Randy Miramontez and Austin Lodin. Brown and Tjensvold won their respective eight lap heat races, and Jason Grover scratched prior to the Main Event.

South Bay Dwarf Car star Mark Biscardi made a visit and won the General Hydroponics Redwood Dwarf Car 20 lap feature. Marcus Hardina paced the first seven laps, but Biscardi motored by to take the lead on lap seven. Hardina kept pace with Biscardi but was unable to make the move. Biscardi was the happy winner ahead of Hardina, Chad Mathias, reigning champion Scooter Gomes, Garrett Brady, Matt Hagermann, Mark Hanson, Mike Affonso, Carroll Mendenhall and Sam Borland. Eight lap heat race wins went to John Peters, Hardina and Biscardi.