It’s a 1-2-3 Finish for Joe Gibbs Racing at the Tricky Triangle

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

A little fuel economy some PJ1 traction compound a few laps in overtime is all Denny Hamlin need to pick up his third victory in this years season title battle. Hamlin would set up his team mates Eric Jones and Martin Truex with 16 laps from the checkers before going into fuel conversation mode. “I got the opportunity on the outside of Turn 3,” Hamlin said. “Thank Pocono for the PJ1. Obviously, it could be hedged a little bit lower, but they at least gave us a second lane to race in today that we haven’t had before.”

The victoery was the fifth time in Hamlins career at the 2.5-mile triangular track after a nine-year absence from Victory Lane.

“We really fought for it last week and came up short, so it feels really good to kind of redeem ourselves this week and have such a strong car. Once we got behind there, we were able to make up positions on the 19 (third-place finisher Martin Truex Jr.) and 20 (Jones).”

Monster Energy Cup Series Race Number 21

Race Results for the 46th Annual Gander RV 400 –

Sunday, July 28, 2019

Pocono Raceway – Long Pond, PA – 2.5 – Mile Paved

1 – Denny Hamlin

2 – Erik Jones

3 – Martin Truex Jr

4 – William Byron

5 – Kyle Larson

6 – Kevin Harvick

7 – Daniel Hemric

8 – Brad Keselowski

9 – Kyle Busch

10 – Ryan Blaney

11 – Clint Bowyer

12 – Aric Almirola

13 – Joey Logano

14 – Ryan Newman

15 – Jimmie Johnson

16 – Chris Buescher

17 – Matt DiBenedetto

18 – Paul Menards

19 – Austin Dillon

20 – Alex Bowman

21 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr

22 – Bubba Wallace

23 – Matt Tifft

24 – Daniel Suarez

25 – Michael McDowell

26 – Corey LaJoie

27 – Kurt Busch

28 – Landon Cassill

29 – Ty Dillon

30 – Ross Chastain

31 – Quin Houff

Reed Sorenson

BJ McLeod

Austin Theriault

Josh Bilicki(i)

David Ragan

Ryan Preece

Chase Elliott

f.719