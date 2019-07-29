It’s a 1-2-3 Finish for Joe Gibbs Racing at the Tricky Triangle

.
photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
A little fuel economy some PJ1 traction compound a few laps in overtime is all Denny Hamlin need to pick up his third victory in this years season title battle. Hamlin would set up his team mates Eric Jones and Martin Truex with 16 laps from the checkers before going into fuel conversation mode. “I got the opportunity on the outside of Turn 3,” Hamlin said. “Thank Pocono for the PJ1. Obviously, it could be hedged a little bit lower, but they at least gave us a second lane to race in today that we haven’t had before.”
The victoery was the fifth time in Hamlins career at the 2.5-mile triangular track after a nine-year absence from Victory Lane.
“We really fought for it last week and came up short, so it feels really good to kind of redeem ourselves this week and have such a strong car. Once we got behind there, we were able to make up positions on the 19 (third-place finisher Martin Truex Jr.) and 20 (Jones).”
Monster Energy Cup Series Race Number 21
Race Results for the 46th Annual Gander RV 400 –
Sunday, July 28, 2019
Pocono Raceway – Long Pond, PA – 2.5 – Mile Paved
1 – Denny Hamlin
2 – Erik Jones
3 – Martin Truex Jr
4 – William Byron
5 – Kyle Larson
6 – Kevin Harvick
7 – Daniel Hemric
8 – Brad Keselowski
9 – Kyle Busch
10 – Ryan Blaney
11 – Clint Bowyer
12 – Aric Almirola
13 – Joey Logano
14 – Ryan Newman
15 – Jimmie Johnson
16 – Chris Buescher
17 – Matt DiBenedetto
18 – Paul Menards
19 – Austin Dillon
20 – Alex Bowman
21 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr
22 – Bubba Wallace
23 – Matt Tifft
24 – Daniel Suarez
25 – Michael McDowell
26 – Corey LaJoie
27 – Kurt Busch
28 – Landon Cassill
29 – Ty Dillon
30 – Ross Chastain
31 – Quin Houff
Reed Sorenson
BJ McLeod
Austin Theriault
Josh Bilicki(i)
David Ragan
Ryan Preece
Chase Elliott
