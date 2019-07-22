Instant Classics Highlight Meridian Speedway Throwback Night

MERIDIAN, Idaho—Meridian Speedway kicked it old school Saturday, July 20, as the quarter-mile asphalt oval hosted Weed Man Lawncare Throwback Night presented by Idaho Central Credit Union. The PitStopUSA.com NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Modifieds, Northwest Tour Truck Series, Coors Super Stocks, Teleperformance Street Stocks, Project Filter Pro-4s, and Big Daddy’s Barbecue Hornets battled each other as well as sweltering summer heat for the night’s Lawson Racing feature flags.

The PitStopUSA.com NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Modifieds crowded the quarter-mile for their second 35 lap feature. On the break Josh Jackson motored to the lead with Mike Davis and Joe Thuss in hot pursuit.

Thuss got the best of the second place battle, but his Aloha Auto Repair, Boisewindshields.com modified was soon dispatched by standings leader Wyatt King and title contender Casey Tillman. King wheeled his Major Tire and Hitch, BLG machine hard as he reeled Jackson in. King caught Jackson’s Meineke of Caldwell, Jackson Built Racing entry on lap twelve, but spun as he dove inside the Nampa, Idaho racer.

With King relegated to the back of the pack, first feature winner Tillman lined up next to Jackson for the restart. This time, the green flag waved and the leaders made contact. Tillman’s Ready Made Plastic Trays, Flores Group machine hopped over Jackson’s left front and shattered the rear suspension on landing. This handed the runner up spot to Shelby Stroebel, who made the most of his front row restart and muscled past Jackson to take the lead.

With Stroebel’s Trinity Construction, West Side Machine racer out front, the pressure was on King to make his way forward and limit the damage done to his championship lead. Working high and low King sliced his way through the field, but was only able to claim second place behind Weed Man Lawncare Speedway Throwback Night presented by Idaho Central Credit Union winner Stroebel.

Mason Newhouse and Daniel Shirley split the Northwest Tour Truck Series’ double Weed Man Lawncare Throwback Night features. Newhouse made the most of the slick late afternoon conditions to put his The Car Store of Twin Falls, Kidd Performance and Dyno truck atop the Pepsi-Cola scoreboard first. But nighttime proved the right time for Shirley’s First Federal Bank machine, and he collected the series’ second Lawson Racing Feature Flag of the night.

Jesse James Lawson continued his Teleperformance Street Stock domination as the Caldwell, Idaho driver outran the sixteen-car field to put his Dillon Plumbing, Rise Real Estate Group ride in the Caleb’s Chop Shop Winner’s Circle.

Title contenders Melissa Weaver and Daytona Wurtz went door-to-door for a full twelve laps in a replay of the classic Weaver-Wurtz battles of old. Wurtz, following the advice of her father, Meridian Speedway champion Dennis Wurtz, worked the outside line and piloted her All Makes Auto Salvage, United Metals machine across the Caleb’s Chop Shop Victory Stripe first.

Veteran Project Filter Pro-4 campaigner Kenny Chandler overcame early contact with teammate Jordan Harris and drove his Fairly Reliable Bob’s, Project Filter to the division’s Weed Man Lawncare Throwback Night victory.

The Big Daddy’s Barbecue Hornets split up to close Saturday night’s action for a tortoise-and-hare main event. Defending champion James Pahl fought his way forward and, despite heavy contact on the back stretch with Rikk Manzer, stood atop his Factory Tech Diesel machine in the Caleb’s Chop Shop Winner’s Circle.

Join us next Saturday, July 27, for Miller Lite Night at the Races presented by Walking Sombrero. The Speed Tour Regional Sprintcars, Winged Pepsi Crate Cars, Salt Lake City Midgets, Teleperformance Street Stocks, Domino’s Legends, and Supermodifieds invade the quarter-mile for a night jam-packed with short track racing action. Get $2 off Miller Lite and $1 Walking Sombrero tacos all night long! General admission is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and military members, $7 for kids 7-11, and kids 6 and under get in free. Gates open at 4:45 p.m. with racing at 6:45 p.m. Logon to www.meridianspeedway.com to keep up with all the latest news and notes from around the quarter-mile, and text ‘meridianspeed’ to 84483 for exclusive updates. We’ll see you this Saturday, July 27, for Miller Lite Night at the Races presented by Walking Sombrero at your NASCAR Home Track under the big yellow water tower, Meridian Speedway.