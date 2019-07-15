Huish Holds Off Bubak for First Career URSS Victory

Hays, Kansas – July 13, 2019 – Jeremy Huish passed race long leader Ty Williams just past the races midway point, then held off a late race charge from Jake Bubak to claim his first-career Lucas Oil POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing as the tour opened the 11th annual Wheatshocker Nationals at Rolling Plains Motor Speedway in Hays, Kansas on Saturday night.

Jeremy Huish and Ty Williams started on the front row for the twenty-five-lap feature with Williams taking the lead as the green flag fell. Huish, Koby Walters, Jack Potter and Zach Blurton were the top five after the first lap was complete with Williams controlling the front running position.

Williams kept the point the first fourteen laps before encountering slower cars, allowing Huish to close the gap. While working lapping the slower cars, Huish made his move and powered past the Edmond, Oklahoma driver to take the lead on lap fifteen.

The first and only caution of the race fell on lap sixteen when Steven Richardson slowed and came to a stop with a blown motor.

On the final restart it was Huish, Williams, Walters, Bubak, and Potter the top five with Huish getting a jump on the rest of the field with Williams giving chase. The restart allowed Bubak to close in on the leaders and the series leading race winner on the 2019 race season disposed of Walters for the third position and within striking distance of the two front runners. With four laps to go, Bubak would pass Williams for the runner-up position and set his sights on the leader.

Bubak closed to within striking distance the final couple laps but was unable to make the winning pass, allowing Huish to hold on the score his first-career series victory.

Bubak who claimed the night’s Keizer Wheels hard-charger award, settled for second while Williams came home third. Walters held on for fourth with two-time and defending series champion Blurton rounded out the top five.

The four, eight lap heat races for the 27-car field were won by Potter, Blurton, Walters and Tyler Knight while Taylor Velasquez took home the nights twelve lap “B” feature honors.

The final night of the 11th annual “Wheatshocker Nationals” will take place tonight (Sunday) with $2000 going to the night’s championship feature winner.

United Rebel Sprint Series

RPM Speedway/Hays, Kansas

July 13, 2019

27 Cars

B Feature (12 Laps): 1) Taylor Velasquez, 2) Kyler Johnson, 3) Brian Herbert, 4) Tracey Hill, 5) Shon Pointer, 6) Jordan Knight, 7) Darren Berry, 8) Buddy Tubbs, 9) Scott Cochran, 10) Kade Hagans, 11) Lance Davis, 12) Dalton Webb, 13) Kayden Taylor, 14) Mark Walinder, 15) Aaron Ploussard

A Feature (25 Laps): 1) Jeremy Huish 88j, 2) Jake Bubak 11, 3) Ty Williams 911, 4) Koby Walters 33, 5) Zach Blurton 2j, 6) Luke Cranston 49x, 7) Jack Potter 15, 8) Jed Werner 50, 9) Ray Seemann 72, 10) Tyler Knight 11K, 11) Taylor Velasquez 21X, 12) Shon Pointer 20p, 13) Austin McLean 83, 14) Scott Cochran 16, 15) Brian Herbert 97, 16) Tracey Hill 28, 17) Darren Berry 12, 18) Kyler Johnson (r) 45x, 19) Steven Richardson 0, 20) Jordan Knight 10