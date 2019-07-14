.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

A battle between brothers will bring out the best, if your a Busch. Kurt and brother Kyle would have the fans on their feet as the two raced side by side drafting off each other as the Quaker State 400 exceeded its scheduled 267 laps. The race went into overtime after Bubba Wallace lost control and spun with 5 laps remaining. Kurt and Kyle would bump and bang with neither giving an inch in typical brother style, Kyle would nudge the rear of the #1 Monster Energy car exiting turn 4 causing both cars to slightly loose control coming to the checkers.

“Hell, yeah,” An excided and emotional Kurt Busch yelled at the finish line, “Hell, yeah.”

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup

Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart.

Kentucky Speedway,

1 – Kurt Busch

2 – Kyle Busch

3 – Erik Jones

4 – Kyle Larson

5 – Denny Hamlin

6 – Clint Bowyer

7 – Joey Logano

8 – Daniel Suarez

9 – Ryan Newman

10 – Chris Buescher

11 – Paul Menard

12 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

13 – Ryan Blaney

14 – Aric Almirola

15 – Chase Elliott

16 – Matt DiBenedetto

17 – Alex Bowman

18 – William Byron

19 – Martin Truex Jr.

20 – Brad Keselowski

21 – Ryan Preece

22 – Kevin Harvick

23 – Bubba Wallace

24 – Daniel Hemric

25 – Michael McDowell

26 – Ty Dillon

27 – Matt Tifft

28 – Corey Lajoie

29 – David Ragan

30 – Jimmie Johnson

31 – Ross Chastain

32 – Landon Cassill

33 – Bayley Currey

34 – Quin Houff

35 – Austin Dillon

36 – BJ McLeod

