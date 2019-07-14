.
photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
A battle between brothers will bring out the best, if your a Busch. Kurt and brother Kyle would have the fans on their feet as the two raced side by side drafting off each other as the Quaker State 400 exceeded its scheduled 267 laps. The race went into overtime after Bubba Wallace lost control and spun with 5 laps remaining. Kurt and Kyle would bump and bang with neither giving an inch in typical brother style, Kyle would nudge the rear of the #1 Monster Energy car exiting turn 4 causing both cars to slightly loose control coming to the checkers.
“Hell, yeah,” An excided and emotional Kurt Busch yelled at the finish line, “Hell, yeah.”
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup
Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart.
Kentucky Speedway,
1 – Kurt Busch
2 – Kyle Busch
3 – Erik Jones
4 – Kyle Larson
5 – Denny Hamlin
6 – Clint Bowyer
7 – Joey Logano
8 – Daniel Suarez
9 – Ryan Newman
10 – Chris Buescher
11 – Paul Menard
12 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
13 – Ryan Blaney
14 – Aric Almirola
15 – Chase Elliott
16 – Matt DiBenedetto
17 – Alex Bowman
18 – William Byron
19 – Martin Truex Jr.
20 – Brad Keselowski
21 – Ryan Preece
22 – Kevin Harvick
23 – Bubba Wallace
24 – Daniel Hemric
25 – Michael McDowell
26 – Ty Dillon
27 – Matt Tifft
28 – Corey Lajoie
29 – David Ragan
30 – Jimmie Johnson
31 – Ross Chastain
32 – Landon Cassill
33 – Bayley Currey
34 – Quin Houff
35 – Austin Dillon
36 – BJ McLeod
