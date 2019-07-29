Hammer Scores Thrilling First Career Win At Antioch Speedway

Antioch, CA…July 27…Chad Hammer won his first career 20 lap All Star Racing Series Limited Late Model Main Event Saturday night at Antioch Speedway. Hammer charged into the lead at the start, followed by Jeff Kendrick. The lead two cars began to pull away from the pack, and Miike Gustafson had his hands full trying to hold off Jim Freethy and Kimo Oreta for third. A yellow flag on lap 11 bunched the field, and Freethy wasted little time getting around Kendrick for second. Freethy began to search for a way around Hammer, and Oreta moved into third on lap 17. On the 18th lap, Freethy got a run on the inside of Hammer as they went into Turns 1 and 2. However, Hammer made it work on the outside groove through Turns 3 and 4 and moved back ahead by the time the lap was completed. Hammer held off the pressure of Freethy on the final lap to score the crowd pleasing win. Freethy settled for second, followed by Oreta, Kendrick and Gustafson.

Trevor Clymens won a thrilling 20 lap B Modified Main Event with a last lap pass. This was the second win of the season for the two-time reigning champion. Kevin Brown was the early leader ahead of Tommy Clymens Jr. Trevor Clymens passed his brother for second in Turn 2 of the sixth lap. The race had no yellow flags, and Trevor Clymens rapidly erased Brown’s lead. After they took the white flag, Clymens got a run on the outside of Brown in Turns 1 and 2. They pulled even down the back straightaway, and Trevor Clymens carried his momentum out of the final turn to score the victory. Brown settled for second, followed by Mark Garner, point leader Tommy Fraser and Tommy Clymens Jr.

Billy Aton won the 20 lap Winged 360 Sprint Car Main Event. This was the second win of the season for the 2016 champion. Justin Bradway set the early pace ahead of past BCRA Midget Lites champion Brad Dillard. Aton was battling Dillard for second as Bradway pulled away a little bit. A Turn 2 pass on the fifth lap gained Aton second, and a Jacob Tuttle spin in Turn 2 brought out a lap ten caution flag. Bradway continued to lead Aton on the restart, but an outside pass on the back stretch of the 13th lap put Aton into the lead. Aton began to pull away to the victory. Bradway settled for second, followed by Dillard, Danny Wagner and Tuttle.

Dan Gonderman won the 20 lap Wingless Spec Sprint Main Event. This was the first win of the season for the two-time division champion. 2015 champion Kyle Bakkie set the early pace, and Gonderman raced past Mackenzie Newton for second on lap 2. A low pass in Turn 2 of the sixth lap gained Gonderman the lead from Bakkie. Newton had her hands full with Rick Panfili trying to get around for the third position. Gonderman pulled away a little bit during the second half of the race for the impressive victory. Bakkie settled for second. Mackenzie Newton had a career best third place finish ahead of point leader Shannon Newton and Cameron Martin.

Two-time champion Carl Berendsen II won his first 20 lap A Modified Main Event of the season. Berendsen had the lead from the drop of the green flag ahead of Danny Wagner. Through three yellow flags, Berendsen continued to pull ahead and would win the race ahead of Wagner, Sean O’Gara, point leader Buddy Kniss and Raymond Lindemann.

Travis Dutra won his second 20 lap Dwarf Car Main Event of the season. Dutra charged into the lead early on, and Devan Kammermann had a good battle going with Toby Brown for second during the first half of the race. Brown gained the position and set about reeling in Dutra. Dutra caught slower traffic during the second half of the race, and Brown closed in on him. However, Dutra made all the right moves in traffic and brought it home to a well earned victory. Brown settled for second, followed by Kammermann, Troy Stevenson Jr and David Rosa.

Racing resumes next Saturday night with the Winged 360 Sprint Cars back in action along with the A Modifieds, B Modifieds and Dwarf Cars. For further information, go to www.antiochspeedway.com.

Unofficial Race Results

All Star Series Antioch Speedway

Limited Late Models

Heat Winner (8 laps)-Kimo Oreta. Main Event (20 laps)-Chad Hammer, Jim Freethy, Kimo Oreta, Jeff Kendrick, Mike Gustafson.

Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Heat Winner (8 laps)-Jacob Tuttle. Main Event (20 laps)-Billy Aton, Justin Bradway, Brad Dillard, Danny Wagner, Jacob Tuttle.

Wingless Spec Sprints

Heat Winner (8 laps)-Kyle Bakkie. Main Event (20 laps)-Dan Gonderman, Kyle Bakkie, Mackenzie Newton, Shannon Newton, Cameron Martin.

A Modifieds

Heat winner (8 laps)-Danny Wagner. Main Event (20 laps)-Carl Berendsen II, Danny Wagner, Sean O’Gara, Buddy Kniss, Raymond Lindemann.

B Modifieds

Heat Winners (8 laps)-Cameron Swank, Chris Sieweke. Main Event (20 laps)-Trevor Clymens, Kevin Brown, Mark Garner, Tommy Fraser, Tommy Clymens Jr.

Dwarf Cars

Heat Winners (8 laps)-David Rosa, Mike Corsaro. Main Event (20 laps)- Travis Dutra, Toby Brown, Devan Kammermann, Troy Stevenson Jr, David Rosa.