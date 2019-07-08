Coffell, Wheeler Win At Southern Oregon Speedway

White City, Oregon…July 6…Darren Coffell won his second straight Late Model Main Event Saturday night at Southern Oregon Speedway. Coffell trailed Dave Everson for four laps before making an inside pass in Turn 4 of the fifth lap to take the lead. Coffell led Everson through two yellow flags and brought it home to a well earned victory. Everson got out of shape in Turn 4 on lap 23 and surrendered second to Trent Elliott. Everson settled for third, followed by Paul Culp and Eric Massey.

Point leader Mike Wheeler won his third straight 20 lap Kendall Oil Winged Sprint Car Main Event. Wheeler had the lead from the start with Baily Hibbard following not too far behind. Wheeler was challenged by Hibbard in traffic briefly on lap 11 but he maintained his lead. The race had just one yellow flag, and Wheeler earned the win ahead of Hibbard, Anissa Curtice, Enrique Jaime and David Marble.

David Steele won his third 20 lap Bobbio’s Pizza Mini Stock Main Event. The race was restarted after contact between Mike McLeod and Dylan Irving saw Irving roll off the back stretch. Irving rejoined the field after the race restarted, and Steele led Ashtin Hedges and Hunter Magnan. The race had no other incidents, and Steele capped a clean sweep performance by winning the Main Event ahead of Hedges, Magnan, McLeod and Andrew Hall.

Tim Hedges capped a clean sweep effort by winning his first 20 lap JOAT Labs Hornets Main Event of the season. Hedges raced into the lead from the start. Point leader Dylan Sauer started 11th on the grid and was third by lap five. Sauer passed Quinton Tritchler for second on lap seven. Hedges had a scary moment in traffic on lap 13 when a slower car drove him into the infield as Sauer raced by on the outside. However, Hedges quickly recovered to reclaim the lead by the completion of the lap. Tim Hedges led the rest of the way to win ahead of Sauer, Jenna Hedges, Tritchler and Ryan Nelson.

Ross Payant drove the Lee Doty car to the 20 lap Valley Store All Late Model Lites Main Event win. This was a nice comeback for Payant after he was eliminated in a Trophy Dash crash last week. Payant led all 20 laps to win ahead of Trophy Dash winner Charlie Eaton, Greg Arnold and Dusty Aos.

Racing continues next week with Pepsi Kids Bike Night. The Calculated Comfort Outlaw Pro Stocks will be racing along with the Bobbio’s Pizza Mini Stocks, Valley Store All Late Model Lites, JOAT Labs Hornets and OTRO Hardtops. There will also be a bike giveaway for the kids. For further information, go to www.southernoregonspeedway.com.

Unofficial Race Results

Southern Oregon Speedway

Kendall Oil Winged Sprint Cars

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Charlie Thompson, Anissa Curtice. Scramble (4 Laps)-Bailey Hibbard. Main Event (25 Laps)-Mike Wheeler, Bailey Hibbard, Anissa Curtice, Enrique Jaime.

Late Models

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Trent Elliott, Dave Everson, Jason Shultz. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)-Trent Elliott. Main Event (25 Laps)-Darren Coffell, Trent Elliott, Dave Everson, Paul Culp, Eric Massey.

Bobbio’s Pizza Mini Stocks

Heat Winner (8 Laps)-David Steele, Ashtin Hedges. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)-David Steele. Main Event (20 Laps)-David Steele, Ashtin Hedges, Hunter Magnan, Mike McLeod, Andrew Hall.

JOAT Labs Hornets

Heat Winner (8 Laps)-Chris Boynton, Tim Hedges. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)-Tim Hedges. Main Event (20 Laps)-Tim Hedges, Dylan Sauer, Jenna Hedges, Quinton Tritchler, Chris Boynton.

Valley Store All Late Model Lites

Heat Winner (8 Laps)-Ross Payant. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)-Charlie Eaton. Main Event (20 Laps)-Ross Payant, Charlie Eaton, Greg Arnold, Dusty Aos.