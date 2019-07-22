Cofer, Johnson Score Petaluma Speedway Wins

Petaluma, CA…July 20…Maria Cofer won the 30 lap USAC Western States Midgets Main Event Saturday night at Petaluma Speedway. Cofer is a past BCRA Midget champion. She started back in the fifth position as point leader Austin Liggett charged into the lead. Cofer quickly worked her way into second and took the lead from Liggett on the ninth lap. Liggett faded just a bit in the waning laps as Cofer took the checkered flag ahead of Alex Schutte and Robert Dalby. Liggett settled for fourth, followed by Kyle Beilman, Shannon McQueen, CJ Sarna, Gage Rucker, Beau Lemire and Marvin Mitchell.

15 Western States Midgets took to the 3/8 mile Adobe oval with Cory Elliott setting the quickest lap of 14.968, beating the 14.988 of Schutte. Unfortunately, Elliott had mechanical issues in the first heat, which was won by Cofer. Schutte picked up the other 10 lap heat race win.

Colby Johnson won his first 25 lap PitStopUSA.com Winged 360 Sprint Car Main Event of the season. Johnson had a front-row start for the Main Event and charged into the lead. Past Petaluma and Antioch champion Shawn Arriaga was driving the Lathrop Racing Sprinter and settled into second. However, Arriaga was unable to overtake the flying Johnson, who did an impressive job in winning the race. Reigning Marysville champion Mike Monahan finished third, followed by Joel Myers Jr, Nathan Schank, reigning champion Jake Haulot, Angelo Cornet, John Clark and Roberto Kirby. Haulot was the fastest qualifier, and eight lap heat race wins went to Clark and Johnson.

Justin Adiego had a front row start and won the 20 lap Santa Rosa Auto Body 600 Micro Main Event. Adiego and Nick Robfogel won their respective eight lap heat races.

Reigning Jake’s Performance Hobbies Mini Stock champion Tom Brown won his third 20 lap Main Event. Heat races were won by Darien Balestrini and point leader Jimmy Tjensvold.

The PitStopUSA.com Winged 360 Sprint Cars and Wingless Spec Sprints will both be racing this Saturday night along with the Lumberjacks Restaurant Super Stocks and General Hydroponics Redwood Dwarf Cars. For further information, go to www.petaluma-speedway.com.