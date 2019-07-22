CNS Adds Bonus Races for the Late Models and Pro Trucks

Today Colorado National Speedway announced that they will be adding a couple bonus races for the Late Models and Pro Trucks. As stated on the CNS website….

2019 has only seen 3 rained-out events at CNS which is less than normal at this time of year. Yet just by chance all three rained-out events were featuring the Pro Trucks and the Late Models. Due to this anomaly CNS race directors have decided to add some bonus events to the remainder of the season to allow these drivers and teams more track time and more chances at championship points.

The changes we will be making are as follows:

CNS will be adding a race on Sunday September 1st (Labor Day weekend) featuring the Pro Trucks, Late Models, Extreme Trucks and TBA. On this night the Late Models will run twin 25 lap feature events.

Saturday September 14th will no longer be Championship night for Pro Trucks. This will be converted into a regular points night for the Pro Trucks. It will still be championship night for the Legends, and Bandoleros.

On Saturday October 5th the Pro Trucks will be added to Challenge Cup XLIV and will run twin 25 lap feature events. These twin features will be for points and will determine the 2019 Pro Truck Champion.

We are excited about these bonus events and look forward to seeing these divisions on the track in the last half of the 2019 season.