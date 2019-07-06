Bubak Wires Field for Fourth URSS Victory of Season

Belleville, Kansas – July 4, 2019 – Jake Bubak from Aurora, Colorado took the lead at the start and never looked back to claim the Lucas Oil POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing special Independence Day, Thursday night edition of racing atop the famed Belleville High Banks Speedway in Belleville, Kansas.

J.D. Johnson from Wichita and Bubak started on the front row for the twenty-lap feature with Bubak quickly taking the lead as the green flag fell. Johnson, Ty Williams, Jake Martens and Zach Blurton were the top five after the first lap was complete.

Williams and Martens would pass Johnson for second and third, respectively, on lap two as Bubak set sail on the rest of the field. Bubak, aboard the Jeff Stefonick owned #11 sprint based out of Colorado, would cruise the distance to claim his series-leading fourth feature victory of the season. His victory was worth $1000.

Williams would finish a strong second while Martens came home third. Eighth-starting Blurton finished fourth while Tyler Drueke rounded out the top five.

Kaleb Johnson earned the features Keizer Wheels Hard Charger award as he started twenty-second and came home with a eleventh-place finish.

The three heat races for the twenty-three-car field were won by J.D. Johnson, Martens and Huish.

The URSS touring regulars will take Friday night off before making their lone 2019 appearance at Thunder Hill Speedway in Mayetta, Kansas for another $1000 to-win event on Saturday night.

United Rebel Sprint Series

Belleville High Banks/Belleville, Kansas

July 4, 2019

23 Cars

A Feature: 1) Jake Bubak (2), 2) Ty Williams (3), 3) Jake Martens (4), 4) Zach Blurton (8), 5) Tyler Drueke (13), 6) Jeremy Huish (6), 7) Toby Chapman (10), 8) Chad Koch (7), 9) Stuart Snyder (14), 10) Trey Gropp (20), 11) Kaleb Johnson (22), 12) Jack Potter (9), 13) Mike Moore (15), 14) Kyler Johnson (r) (5), 15)Tracey Hill (17), 16) Shane Sundquist (12), 17) Monty Ferriera (11), 18) Brett Becker (23), 19) Ken Potter (16), 20) Aaron Ploussard (19), 21) Dalton Webb (r) (21), 22) J D Johnson (1), 23) John Webster (18)