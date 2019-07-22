Bauer, Stone, Rivera Win Dixon Speedway Races

Dixon, CA…July 20…Blake Bower won the 25 lap Super 600 Micro Sprint Main Event Saturday night at Dixon Speedway. Reigning champion Kyle Metch was aiming for a clean sweep as he rode the pole position into the lead at the waving of the green flag. Bower settled into second and was soon pressuring Mentch for the lead. On the 15th lap, Bower put the moves on Mentch to take over the lead and would lead the rest of the way in victory. Mentch settled for second, followed by Blaine Baxter, Michael Wasina, Jessica McManus, Frank Camacho II, Jason Chapman and Jackie Whitson Jr.

Wasina turned the 1/5 mile dirt oval with a lap of 10.665 to set the quickest time. Bower was second quick at 10.935. Mentch won the 10 lap heat race ahead of Baxter, and Mentch also won the four lap Trophy Dash ahead of Baxter.

Austin Stone won another 25 lap Wingless 600 Micro Sprint Main Event. For much of the distance, Timothy Vaught led the way with Stone running in second. Stone made his winning pass on lap 21 with Dylan Bloomfield following closely into second. Stone held off Bloomfield for the victory. Dwarf Car star Matt Sargent finished a solid third, followed by Cameron Paul, Ethan Lanfri, Austin Torgerson, Blake Parmley, Jeremy Chapman, Travis Sullivan and Brett Irvine.

There was a strong turnout of 33 Wingless Micro competitors, and Bloomfield was the quickest qualifier with a lap of 11.130. Chapman was second quick at 11.203. Ten lap heat race wins went to AJ Bergen, Lanfri, Sargent and Vaught. Ten lap Trophy Dash honors went to Vaught in a close battle with Sargent. Derek Patterson took the lead from Harlee Aguilera on the ninth lap and held her off to win the 12 lap B Main. Chris Parmley finished third, just ahead of Jaedon Gatewood.

Brandon Rivera won the 20 lap Restricted Micro Main Event. Rivera had the pole and led every lap in victory. Izaak Sharp was a race long second, followed by Matthew Tatoole, Sage Bordenave, Caleb Debem, Austin Taborski, Logan Penman, Ashton Torgerson, Rylee Whitehouse and David Camacho. Tatoole set the quickest lap of 11.213 with Rivera winning the six lap Trophy Dash. Ten lap heat races went to Bordenave and Debem.

Makayla Tatoole won the 20 lap Junior Sprint Main Event in front of Hayden Stepps and Brody Rubio. She also set the quickest time of 13.281. Rubio won the four lap Trophy Dash, and the 10 lap heat race.

Racing returns this Friday night with a full complement of Micro Sprint divisions. For further information, go to www.dixonspeedway.net.