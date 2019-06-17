MERIDIAN, Idaho—Competitors doubled down Saturday, June 15, as Meridian Speedway hosted the Teleperformance Twin 25’s and Les Schwab Tire Race Night presented by Project Filter. The PitStopUSA.com NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Modifieds, Winged Pepsi Crate Cars, Coors Super Stocks, Factory Motor Parts Mini Stocks, Teleperformance Street Stocks, and Junior Stingers battled through two sets of main events in pursuit of the Construction Services and Repair Feature Flags.

A handful of Junior Stingers rolled into their second fifteen lap feature. On the break pole sitter Karly Hearne sped to the top spot in her Shop Marine, Boise Carburetor machine with Dylan Wardle and Delany Grace in tow. After an early caution Grace pinned her CP Express Vinyl, Splash and Dash racer to the low line and shot to first place on the Pepsi-Cola scoreboard.

But Grace wasn’t safe out front as just two laps later Jerome, Idaho’s Jody Moen pulled her Fast Lane Automotive, DL Evans machine alongside Grace and took the lead. Moen never looked back as she sailed to a Construction Services and Repair Feature Flag sweep on Teleperformance Twin 25’s and Les Schwab Tire Race Night.

An enormous field of seventeen Teleperformance Street Stocks followed Robbie Hyde and Isaiah Peters to green for their second 25 lap feature. Hyde was quick out of the blocks to lead lap one in his Guppies Hot Rod Grille, Western Sandblasting machine, but soon faced the specter of Casey Hart’s big orange Ultimate Transmissions pickup truck.

Hart wasted no time and on lap five threw his truck sideways through turns one and two for the lead. This opened the door for season dominator Jesse James Lawson, who used another of Hart’s wild slides to take the lead for himself one lap later.

Once atop the Pepsi-Cola scoreboard Lawson roared to a commanding lead, with Les Schwab Tire Race winner Taylor Occhipinti, defending champion Josh Fanopoulos, and first main event winner Todd Seaver locked in a tense battle for second. Traffic assisted Occhipinti in his bid for second on the Pepsi-Cola scoreboard, but it all happened behind Lawson, who cruised across the Caleb’s Chop Shop Victory Stripe for his sixth Teleperformance Street Stock win of the year.

Donovan Johns and Fred Vigil led the Factory Motor Parts Mini Stocks to their second 25 lap main event of the evening. With damage repaired from a first main event shunt, Vigil sprinted to a full straightaway lead in his Larry H Miller Collision, Granite Excavation machine. Will Ostrum, Don Trafford, and DJ Sirani were first to follow Vigil past Johns for second and third on the Pepsi-Cola scoreboard.

Sirani was first to make a move, and the Oasis, Idaho driver went to work on Trafford’s Trident Plumbing machine. At the race’s halfway point Sirani had the second spot but faced a near half-track deficit to Vigil. On cue, a caution flag waved and brought Sirani to Vigil’s inside for the restart.

Vigil pushed hard to keep the lead on the high side, but Sirani wheeled his machine harder, and with just seven circuits left the youngster had his machine in the lead. But another yellow flag would wave for a savage front stretch crash and set up a three lap shootout for the win. The green flag waved one last time and again Vigil got off the line fast and squeaked out a lead. But Sirani wouldn’t give up, and the youngster earned his first visit to the Caleb’s Chop Shop Winner’s Circle in the Factory Motor Parts Mini Stock ranks.

A full field of Coors Super Stocks rumbled to green for their second Teleperformance Twin 25’s feature. Pole sitter Josh Jackson got the drop on Monica Heath to take the early lead in his Jackson Built Racing, Motor Mayhem Chassis Dyno machine. Behind Jackson, the battle for third was intense as first feature winner Daytona Wurtz looked for a way to move her All Makes Auto Salvage, United Metals machine around Jamo Stephenson and into a podium position.

An early race restart put Chuck Youngblood into the mix, and at the race’s halfway point Youngblood was second and closing on Jackson for the lead. As Youngblood searched for a way by Jackson, Wurtz and Melissa Weaver escaped traffic and sped back into the fight for first.

Wurtz was first to the leader, but contact in turn one with four laps left sent both Wurtz and Jackson for a spin. This left Weaver and her Marv’s Tire Service, Dillon Performance Engines racer out front with Youngblood to her outside for the race’s final restart. Youngblood got a good jump in his PBT Auto Sales entry, but Weaver’s car was too strong and the lady racer motored into the Caleb’s Chop Shop Winner’s Circle.

Eleven Winged Pepsi Crate Cars took the green flag for their second feature. Elko, Nevada’s Don Massie got to the gas pedal first in his B&D Auto Electric, Hot Rods Detailing sprinter and took the lead with Preston Henderson, Justin Segura, and Bryan Warf in tow.

Segura’s focus quickly changed from chasing down the lead to defending his spot from Warf and his Allan Marsh Travel Centers machine. By lap ten Warf held the third position, but faced a full straightaway deficit to Massie and Henderson.

Henderson made his move two laps later and with a strong outside move piloted his The Ranch, Boise Bath and Kitchen Company racer to the top spot. Once out front Henderson never looked back as he flashed across the Caleb’s Chop Shop Victory Stripe first.

The PitStopUSA.com NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Modifieds wrapped up Teleperformance Twin 25’s and Les Schwab Tire Race Night with a hotly-contested 25 lap main event. Tim Wallace was quick out of the blocks and roared to the lead with Mike Davis and Michael Parker in hot pursuit. Parker made quick work of Davis and by lap ten motored around Wallace’s Westside Machine, Lucas Oil modified for the lead.

Next around Wallace was Middleton, Idaho’s Zach Telford and his Builder’s First Source machine. Telford set sail from the field and looked to have a victory well in hand before a melee brought a caution out with five laps left. This reset the field and brought first feature winner Josh Jackson to Telford’s outside for a five lap shootout.

Jackson motored around the outside, but Telford fought back, and after a two lap battle the youngster from Middleton, Idaho pulled ahead and earned the night’s final Construction Services and Repair Feature Flag.