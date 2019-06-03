(06-01-2019 Dacono CO) A great night of racing was on tap for the loyal fans at Colorado National Speedway for the Elite V-Twin Legends Summer Showdown. Darrell J Stewart stunned the fans with a dominating performance in the Legend Cars after winning the fast dash and feature event. Kody Vanderwal and Brian Yackey had a battle for the ages in the Pro Trucks and Justin Karrol topped a large field of Pure Stocks to take the win.

Snap-On Tools Pro Trucks

The Snap-On Tools Pro Trucks may have not had a huge field of trucks but they did put on the best race of the night. And it was the young guns who put on a show featuring door handle to door handle action for almost the entire 40 laps between #43 Kody Vanderwal and #22 Brian Yackey.

After Vanderwal had taken the lead from #7 Adam Deines the 43 looked to be in control but Yackey worked his way into 2nd place and eventually pulled up next to the leader. From that moment on the two young stars would battle it out for the remainder of the race.

Upon entering every corner Yackey’s #22 truck would take the lead as he drove deep into the corner. But Vanderwal was making the outside groove work as he would pull back up alongside Yackey and nose ahead on the straightaways. Lap after lap the two kept trading the lead.

A late yellow flag setup a green, white, checker finish but that didn’t change the pattern of racing from the 43 and 22 and they once again traded the lead several times in those two laps sending the CNS crowd to the edge of the seat. As the two trucks drag raced to the finish it was Vanderwal by a nose on the outside with Yackey taking second in a breathtaking finish. #7 Adam Deines settled for 3rd place, #9 Curtis Heldenbrand grabbed 4th and #5W Troy Witthar from Arvada took home 5th.

The Pro Trucks will return to action Saturday June 22nd.

FEATURE: #43 Kody Vanderwal

FAST DASH: #22 Brian Yackey

Elite V Twin Legend Cars

Normally if #66 Kyle Clegg starts on the pole for the feature event you have a pretty good idea how the race is going to finish. After all the last few years it’s been either Kyle Clegg or Danny Medina in winner’s circle just about every time. Yet the new surface at CNS has altered the landscape and it is adding a lot of excitement to the racing at the track. #30 Darrell J. Stewart seems to love the new pavement and at the start of the feature made a daring outside move to gain several positions coming from his 8th place starting position.

Clegg had a brief battle for the lead with #25 Adam Pechman but that’s about the time the leaders started catching lapped traffic. Stewart and #15 Danny Medina had caught Clegg and Stewart used the outside groove to catapult himself into the lead.

Once out front Stewart was an absolute rocket ship. Not only did he hold off Medina and Clegg for the win but did so in commanding fashion winning the race by 8 car lengths. The win marked Stewart’s first at Colorado National Speedway.

Behind Stewart Medina was able to pass Clegg for 2nd with #16 Travis Roe and Pechman grabbing the final two spots in the top 5.

The Legend Cars return to action Saturday June 15th.

FEATURE: #30 Darrell J Stewart

FAST DASH: #30 Darrell J Stewart

DASH: #37 Tanner Scarberry

ELIMINATOR DASH: #75 Austin Hackenberg

Lincoln Tech Pure Stocks

24 Pure Stocks rumbled to the green flag to start the TBK Bank Super Stock feature event. Early on the race leader was #34 Ronald Johnson from Wheatridge but after the lead group bunched up coming out of turn 2 Johnson made contact with the back straight wall and spun. He would continue in the race but have to lose valuable track time making repairs in the pits.

With Johnson out of the picture it became a two car race with #2 Neil Davis from Brighton and #82 Justin Karrol. Davis had control until he got loose in turn 2 and gave up the lead to Karroll. When Ryan Raley Jr in the #99JR blew a tire and brought out a caution it setup a green, white, checker finish.

It was a mad-dash to the finish with Karrol taking the win but a sneaky Jacob Poole got under Davis to snag 2nd place. Davis settled for 3rd and #7 David Robinson from Johnstown and #11 Chandron Denman from Commerce City were the remaining cars in the top 5.

The Super Stocks return to action Saturday June 15th.

FEATURE: #82 Justin Karrol

FAST DASH: #99JR Ryan Raley Jr.

DASH: #60PS Matt Hill

Howe Mortuary Hornets

Lanny Bolton from Aurora in the red #24 car absolutely obliterated the Howe Mortuary Hornets field in the feature event lapping every single car except the #11x of Eric Johnson and the #5 Of Mitch Bolton. The Hornets will return to action Saturday July 27th.

FEATURE: #24 Lanny Bolton

FAST DASH: #5 Mitch Bolton

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Pro Trucks

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 43 Kody Vanderwal LaSalle

2. 22 Brian Yackey Greeley

3. 7 Adam Deines

4. 9 Curtis Heldenbrand

5. 5W Troy Witthar Arvada

6. 34 Rudy Vanderwal LaSalle

7. 11 Steve Johnson Windsor

8. 05 Nick Cooper (R)

9. 33 Tyler Davis

10. 08 Krystal Faulkingham (R) Westminster

11. 71 Timothy DuVall Denver

Legend Cars

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 30 Darrell J Stewart Arvada

2. 15 Danny Medina Colorado Springs

3. 66 Kyle Clegg Westminster

4. 16 Travis Roe Thornton

5. 25 Adam Pechman Morrison

6. 03 Darrell Stewart Arvada

7. 46 Zachary Witherwax Arvada

8. 27 Ray Oakley Conifer

9. 44 Alfred Matthews Arvada

10. 19 Larry Pachello Arvada

11. 96 Ryan Rudolph Denver

12. 20 Kynzer Riddell Westminster

13. 37 Tanner Scarberry (R) Denver

14. 13 Jason Hulvey Thornton

15. 21 Ryan Jones Arvada

16. 6 Scotty Scott Arvada

17. 88 Paul Himler Erie

18. 26 Chris Brunker Lakewood

19. 04 Natalie Foster Westminster

20. 28 Adam Powers Silverthorne

21. 75 Austin Hackenberg (R) Denver

22. 45 Cole Tuttle (R) Denver

23. 97 Bill Blevins Arvada

24. 4 James Bingaman Colorado Springs

25. 95 Jessilyn Dike Westminster

26. 9 Terry McBride Edgewater

27. 62 Roy Dunlap

DNS 78 Ashlyn Himler Erie

DNS 3 Wayne Barlock Jr Peyton

Pure Stocks

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 82 Justin Karrol

2. 88 Jacob Poole Evans

3. 2 Neil Davis (R) Brighton

4. 7 David Robinson Johnstown

5. 11 Chandron Denman Commerce City

6. 60PS Matt Hill Brighton

7. 13S Isaac Slinker Eaton

8. 4 Brian Galvin Jr Byers

9. 23 Jordan Abeyta Denver

10. 41G Topher Galvin Byers

11. 7X Dustin Camp

12. 20 Tanner Faatz (R) Windsor

13. 99JR Ryan Raley Jr Bennett

14. 27 Michel Enders Jr Denver

15. 21W Jamie Ward Denver

16. 18 Keanna Weber Denver

17. 23A Alyssa Salazar (R) Arvada

18. 52 Chad Sutherland Commerce City

19. 02 Chan Raley Bennett

20. 34 Ronald Johnson (R) Wheatridge

21. 1NE Alexis Charette (R) Aurora

22. 23G Mike Gallo Loveland

23. 33 Alex Krivocheev (R) Wheatridge

DNS 77 Brian Bunn (R) Henderson

Hornets

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 24 Lanny Bolton (R) Aurora

2. 11x Eric Johnson

3. 5 Mitch Bolten (R) Grand Junction

4. 03 Dace Tibbetts

5. 12C Craig Furstenau (R) Strasburg

6. 58 Christopher Davis Longmont

7. 3 Daniel Thompson (R) Cheyenne

8. 19 Anthony Martinez Colorado Springs

9. 15 Sean Frank (R) Colorado Springs

10. 57 James Embree