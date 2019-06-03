(06-01-2019 Dacono CO) A great night of racing was on tap for the loyal fans at Colorado National Speedway for the Elite V-Twin Legends Summer Showdown. Darrell J Stewart stunned the fans with a dominating performance in the Legend Cars after winning the fast dash and feature event. Kody Vanderwal and Brian Yackey had a battle for the ages in the Pro Trucks and Justin Karrol topped a large field of Pure Stocks to take the win.
Snap-On Tools Pro Trucks
The Snap-On Tools Pro Trucks may have not had a huge field of trucks but they did put on the best race of the night. And it was the young guns who put on a show featuring door handle to door handle action for almost the entire 40 laps between #43 Kody Vanderwal and #22 Brian Yackey.
After Vanderwal had taken the lead from #7 Adam Deines the 43 looked to be in control but Yackey worked his way into 2nd place and eventually pulled up next to the leader. From that moment on the two young stars would battle it out for the remainder of the race.
Upon entering every corner Yackey’s #22 truck would take the lead as he drove deep into the corner. But Vanderwal was making the outside groove work as he would pull back up alongside Yackey and nose ahead on the straightaways. Lap after lap the two kept trading the lead.
A late yellow flag setup a green, white, checker finish but that didn’t change the pattern of racing from the 43 and 22 and they once again traded the lead several times in those two laps sending the CNS crowd to the edge of the seat. As the two trucks drag raced to the finish it was Vanderwal by a nose on the outside with Yackey taking second in a breathtaking finish. #7 Adam Deines settled for 3rd place, #9 Curtis Heldenbrand grabbed 4th and #5W Troy Witthar from Arvada took home 5th.
The Pro Trucks will return to action Saturday June 22nd.
FEATURE: #43 Kody Vanderwal
FAST DASH: #22 Brian Yackey
Elite V Twin Legend Cars
Normally if #66 Kyle Clegg starts on the pole for the feature event you have a pretty good idea how the race is going to finish. After all the last few years it’s been either Kyle Clegg or Danny Medina in winner’s circle just about every time. Yet the new surface at CNS has altered the landscape and it is adding a lot of excitement to the racing at the track. #30 Darrell J. Stewart seems to love the new pavement and at the start of the feature made a daring outside move to gain several positions coming from his 8th place starting position.
Clegg had a brief battle for the lead with #25 Adam Pechman but that’s about the time the leaders started catching lapped traffic. Stewart and #15 Danny Medina had caught Clegg and Stewart used the outside groove to catapult himself into the lead.
Once out front Stewart was an absolute rocket ship. Not only did he hold off Medina and Clegg for the win but did so in commanding fashion winning the race by 8 car lengths. The win marked Stewart’s first at Colorado National Speedway.
Behind Stewart Medina was able to pass Clegg for 2nd with #16 Travis Roe and Pechman grabbing the final two spots in the top 5.
The Legend Cars return to action Saturday June 15th.
FEATURE: #30 Darrell J Stewart
FAST DASH: #30 Darrell J Stewart
DASH: #37 Tanner Scarberry
ELIMINATOR DASH: #75 Austin Hackenberg
Lincoln Tech Pure Stocks
24 Pure Stocks rumbled to the green flag to start the TBK Bank Super Stock feature event. Early on the race leader was #34 Ronald Johnson from Wheatridge but after the lead group bunched up coming out of turn 2 Johnson made contact with the back straight wall and spun. He would continue in the race but have to lose valuable track time making repairs in the pits.
With Johnson out of the picture it became a two car race with #2 Neil Davis from Brighton and #82 Justin Karrol. Davis had control until he got loose in turn 2 and gave up the lead to Karroll. When Ryan Raley Jr in the #99JR blew a tire and brought out a caution it setup a green, white, checker finish.
It was a mad-dash to the finish with Karrol taking the win but a sneaky Jacob Poole got under Davis to snag 2nd place. Davis settled for 3rd and #7 David Robinson from Johnstown and #11 Chandron Denman from Commerce City were the remaining cars in the top 5.
The Super Stocks return to action Saturday June 15th.
FEATURE: #82 Justin Karrol
FAST DASH: #99JR Ryan Raley Jr.
DASH: #60PS Matt Hill
Howe Mortuary Hornets
Lanny Bolton from Aurora in the red #24 car absolutely obliterated the Howe Mortuary Hornets field in the feature event lapping every single car except the #11x of Eric Johnson and the #5 Of Mitch Bolton. The Hornets will return to action Saturday July 27th.
FEATURE: #24 Lanny Bolton
FAST DASH: #5 Mitch Bolton
OFFICIAL RESULTS
Pro Trucks
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 43 Kody Vanderwal LaSalle
2. 22 Brian Yackey Greeley
3. 7 Adam Deines
4. 9 Curtis Heldenbrand
5. 5W Troy Witthar Arvada
6. 34 Rudy Vanderwal LaSalle
7. 11 Steve Johnson Windsor
8. 05 Nick Cooper (R)
9. 33 Tyler Davis
10. 08 Krystal Faulkingham (R) Westminster
11. 71 Timothy DuVall Denver
Legend Cars
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 30 Darrell J Stewart Arvada
2. 15 Danny Medina Colorado Springs
3. 66 Kyle Clegg Westminster
4. 16 Travis Roe Thornton
5. 25 Adam Pechman Morrison
6. 03 Darrell Stewart Arvada
7. 46 Zachary Witherwax Arvada
8. 27 Ray Oakley Conifer
9. 44 Alfred Matthews Arvada
10. 19 Larry Pachello Arvada
11. 96 Ryan Rudolph Denver
12. 20 Kynzer Riddell Westminster
13. 37 Tanner Scarberry (R) Denver
14. 13 Jason Hulvey Thornton
15. 21 Ryan Jones Arvada
16. 6 Scotty Scott Arvada
17. 88 Paul Himler Erie
18. 26 Chris Brunker Lakewood
19. 04 Natalie Foster Westminster
20. 28 Adam Powers Silverthorne
21. 75 Austin Hackenberg (R) Denver
22. 45 Cole Tuttle (R) Denver
23. 97 Bill Blevins Arvada
24. 4 James Bingaman Colorado Springs
25. 95 Jessilyn Dike Westminster
26. 9 Terry McBride Edgewater
27. 62 Roy Dunlap
DNS 78 Ashlyn Himler Erie
DNS 3 Wayne Barlock Jr Peyton
Pure Stocks
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 82 Justin Karrol
2. 88 Jacob Poole Evans
3. 2 Neil Davis (R) Brighton
4. 7 David Robinson Johnstown
5. 11 Chandron Denman Commerce City
6. 60PS Matt Hill Brighton
7. 13S Isaac Slinker Eaton
8. 4 Brian Galvin Jr Byers
9. 23 Jordan Abeyta Denver
10. 41G Topher Galvin Byers
11. 7X Dustin Camp
12. 20 Tanner Faatz (R) Windsor
13. 99JR Ryan Raley Jr Bennett
14. 27 Michel Enders Jr Denver
15. 21W Jamie Ward Denver
16. 18 Keanna Weber Denver
17. 23A Alyssa Salazar (R) Arvada
18. 52 Chad Sutherland Commerce City
19. 02 Chan Raley Bennett
20. 34 Ronald Johnson (R) Wheatridge
21. 1NE Alexis Charette (R) Aurora
22. 23G Mike Gallo Loveland
23. 33 Alex Krivocheev (R) Wheatridge
DNS 77 Brian Bunn (R) Henderson
Hornets
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 24 Lanny Bolton (R) Aurora
2. 11x Eric Johnson
3. 5 Mitch Bolten (R) Grand Junction
4. 03 Dace Tibbetts
5. 12C Craig Furstenau (R) Strasburg
6. 58 Christopher Davis Longmont
7. 3 Daniel Thompson (R) Cheyenne
8. 19 Anthony Martinez Colorado Springs
9. 15 Sean Frank (R) Colorado Springs
10. 57 James Embree