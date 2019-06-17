(06-15-2019, Dacono CO) It was the AutoNation Drive Pink NASCAR Knockout and a couple short rain showers in Dacono couldn’t slow down the action on the track as Arvada’s Dominic Ursetta claimed his 2nd Mountain States Fire Protection Super Late Model feature win of the season. Darrell J Stewart won his 2nd straight Elite V Twin Legend car feature and Justin Karroll claimed his 3rd Lincoln Tech Pure Stock main event.
Mountain States Fire Protection Super Late Models
The Super Late Model division has not put in a lot of laps on the new pavement at CNS but one driver that seems to feel comfortable on the new surface is young Brett Yackey who dominated the fast dash and jumped out to a large early lead in the feature event. Cheyenne’s Michael Scott held second spot until both #11 Darren Robertson and #6 Dominic Ursetta muscled their way into 2nd and 3rd. Robertson began to gain on Yackey and Ursetta rode a car length behind the 11.
Robertson had no issue passing the leader but Ursetta was comfortable staying in 3rd for the time being. Eventually the 6 took over 2nd place just at the right time as the leader got loose in turn 2 and almost spun. Ursetta pounced on the opportunity and took over the lead. In the next corner things went form bad to worse for Darren as he and a lapped car made contact in turn 4 and the 11 car spun bringing out the caution.
While Darren was allowed to get his spot back he had to go to the pits for quick repairs which by rule sent him to the back of the field in the restart.
With Robertson out of the picture Ursetta cruised to his 2nd feature win of the season. Brett Yackey held off a late charge from #58 of Kyle Ray to take 2nd place. Behind Ray, Michael Scott took home 4th and Robertson came from the back to salvage a top 5 finish.
The Super Late Models will return for the big Independence Day race on Saturday June 29th.
FEATURE: #6 Dominic Ursetta
FAST DASH: #32 Brett Yackey
DASH: #12 Bruce Yackey
Lincoln Tech Pure Stocks
The Lincoln Tech Pure Stock main event featured an exciting 4 car battle for the lead between #82 Justin Karrol, #7 David Robinson, #99JR Ryan Raley Jr and #21w Jamie Ward. These 4 drivers rumbled through lapped traffic battling for the win for the majority of the race. Late in the race Ward and Raley made contact in turn 2 and Raley got sideways. Incredibly Raley was able to hang-on and not spin but this did allow Karroll to build a lead on the field.
By the time the white flag flew Raley had reeled in Karroll but it was too little too late and Justin cruised to his 3rd feature win of the season.
The Pure Stocks will return to action on Saturday June 22nd.
FEATURE: #82 Justin Karrol
FAST DASH: #7 David Robinson
DASH: #99JR Ryan Raley Jr
Elite V Twin Legend Cars
Before the start of the races CNS honored Danny Medina for winning an amazing 150 feature events in his Legends career which is an incredible accomplishment. Danny was determined to make it 151 as he had won the fast dash and jumped out to an early lead in the feature event.
Medina was joined up front by #66 Kyle Clegg, #30 Darrell J Stewart and #25 Adam Pechman. The top 4 cars ran nose to tail through lapped traffic for several laps. With just 14 laps to go Stewart and Clegg made contact in turn 2 which caused Clegg to spin and bring out the caution. It was a bad break for Clegg as he was sent to the back of the field on the restart.
With Clegg racing from the back of the pack it left Medina and Stewart to battle for the win and battle they did. Both drivers took turns leading the race sometimes swapping spots two times in a single lap!
At the end of the race Stewart and Medina approached 2-wide lapped traffic coming out of turn 4. Medina went low and Stewart went high creating a 4-wide situation. While the crowd held their collective breath Medina came out in front. But Stewart still had an ace up his sleeve wiggling his way around Medina on the final lap by just a nose to take the dramatic win. Close behind Medina #21 Ryan Jones took 3rd place. #16 Travis Roe from Thornton was 4th and #03 Darrell Stewart from Arvada took 5th. Clegg salvaged a 10th place finish and has given up the season point lead to Medina and Stewart.
The Legends are back in action on Friday and Saturday July 5th and 6th.
FEATURE: #30 Darrell J Stewart
FAST DASH: #15 Danny Medina
DASH: #00 Chris Saykally
Eliminator DASH: #28 Adam Powers
Bandoleros
Bandit Feature: #82 Teigan Scott
Outlaw Feature: #89 Zach Morris
Bandit Dash 1: #1x Joshua Cochran
Bandit Dash 2: #82 Teigan Scott
Outlaw Dash 1: #00 Travis Sanders
Outlaw Dash 2: #77 Chasen Groff
Witthar Racing Trains
FEATURE: #151 Crazy Train (Jereme Wall and Chad Sutherland)
OFFICIAL RESULTS
Super Late Models
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 6 Dominic Ursetta Arvada
2. 32 Brett Yackey Greeley
3. 58 Kyle Ray Littleton
4. 82 Michael Scott Cheyenne
5. 11 Darren Robertson Westminster
6. 9 Justin Simonson Wheatridge
7. 84 Matt Zwingelberg Parker
8. 8 Jeff Walbaum (R) Brighton
9. 88 Jonathan Knee (R) Fort Collins
10. 12 Bruce Yackey Greeley
11. 29 Matt Brunker Lakewood
12. 34 Rudy Vanderwal LaSalle
13. 16 Steve Mills Colorado Springs
14. 14 Alejandro Ortiz
15. 22X Mark Jones Denver
16. 21 Conner Snow Morison
Pure Stocks
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 82 Justin Karrol
2. 99JR Ryan Raley Jr Bennett
3. 7 David Robinson Johnstown
4. 21W Jamie Ward Denver
5. 23G Mike Gallo Loveland
6. 22PS Jay Hill
7. 4 Brian Galvin Jr
8. 60PS Matt Hill Brighton
9. 34 Ronald Johnson (R) Wheatridge
10. 41G Topher Galvin Byers
11. 13S Isaac Slinker Eaton
12. 7X Dustin Camp
13. 2 Neil Davis (R) Brighton
14. 11 Chandron Denman Commerce City
15. 20 Tanner Faatz (R) Windsor
16. 88 Jacob Poole Evans
17. 33 Alex Krivocheev (R) Wheatridge
18. 02 Chan Raley Bennett
19. 23A Alyssa Salazar (R) Arvada
20. 1NE Alexis Charette (R) Aurora
21. 52 Chad Sutherland Commerce City
Legend Cars
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 30 Darrell J Stewart Arvada
2. 15 Danny Medina Colorado Springs
3. 21 Ryan Jones Arvada
4. 16 Travis Roe Thornton
5. 03 Darrell Stewart Arvada
6. 6 Scotty Scott Arvada
7. 46 Zachary Witherwax Arvada
8. 27 Ray Oakley Conifer
9. 96 Ryan Rudolph Denver
10. 66 Kyle Clegg Westminster
11. 19 Larry Pachello Arvada
12. 00 Chris Saykally Denver
13. 06 Mike Gallegos Aurora
14. 88 Paul Himler Erie
15. 26 Chris Brunker Lakewood
16. 04 Natalie Foster Westminster
17. 28 Adam Powers Silverthorne
18. 75 Austin Hackenberg (R) Denver
19. 97 Bill Blevins Arvada
20. 95 Jessilyn Dike Westminster
21. 43 Robert Sears Firestone
22. 9 Terry McBride Edgewater
23. 74 ??
24. 72 Cynthia Robb Wheatridge
25. 31 Kurt Kurtis
26. 78 Ashlyn Himler Erie
27. 37 Tanner Scarberry (R) Westminster
DNS 3 Wayne Barlock Jr Peyton
DNS 62 Roy Dunlap
DNS 13 Jason Hulvey Thornton
DNS 8 Eric Hipkins
DNS 4 James Bingaman Colorado Springs
DQ 25 Adam Pechman Morrison
DQ 20 Kynzer Riddell Westminster
Trains
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 151 Crazy Train Jeremy & Chad
2. 01 Dukes of Hazzards -Lonnie Skaiem
3. 17 Salute to Serve Robert & Lonnie
4. 77 Slimers Revenge
5. 311 Bipolar Express Cassandra Gonzales
6. 45 The Trump Train Kelly & Vinny
7. 26 Slam Track
8. 86 Last Call
Bandolero Outlaws
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 89 Zachery Morris Greenwood Village
2. 77 Chasen Groff Denver
3. 07 Aubrei Hilton Brighton
4. 78 Brody Moore
5. 06 Mahkrysta Hilton Brighton
6. 98 Samuel Haugen Centennial
7. 3 Nandini Breggin Highlands Ranch
8. 00 Travis Sanders Aurora
9. 8 Danielle Walbaum Brighton
10. 18 Chelo Milligan Berthoud
11. 12 Bryanna Bruce
12. 22 Andy Jones Littleton
13. 51 ???? ?????
Bandolero Bandits
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 82 Teigan Scott Cheyenne
2. 68 Wyatt Dent Brighton
3. 1x Joshua Cochran
4. 99I Isaiah Scott Cheyenne
5. 6 Alexandra Scott Arvada
6. 52 Nic Wall Commerce City