(06-15-2019, Dacono CO) It was the AutoNation Drive Pink NASCAR Knockout and a couple short rain showers in Dacono couldn’t slow down the action on the track as Arvada’s Dominic Ursetta claimed his 2nd Mountain States Fire Protection Super Late Model feature win of the season. Darrell J Stewart won his 2nd straight Elite V Twin Legend car feature and Justin Karroll claimed his 3rd Lincoln Tech Pure Stock main event.

Mountain States Fire Protection Super Late Models

The Super Late Model division has not put in a lot of laps on the new pavement at CNS but one driver that seems to feel comfortable on the new surface is young Brett Yackey who dominated the fast dash and jumped out to a large early lead in the feature event. Cheyenne’s Michael Scott held second spot until both #11 Darren Robertson and #6 Dominic Ursetta muscled their way into 2nd and 3rd. Robertson began to gain on Yackey and Ursetta rode a car length behind the 11.

Robertson had no issue passing the leader but Ursetta was comfortable staying in 3rd for the time being. Eventually the 6 took over 2nd place just at the right time as the leader got loose in turn 2 and almost spun. Ursetta pounced on the opportunity and took over the lead. In the next corner things went form bad to worse for Darren as he and a lapped car made contact in turn 4 and the 11 car spun bringing out the caution.

While Darren was allowed to get his spot back he had to go to the pits for quick repairs which by rule sent him to the back of the field in the restart.

With Robertson out of the picture Ursetta cruised to his 2nd feature win of the season. Brett Yackey held off a late charge from #58 of Kyle Ray to take 2nd place. Behind Ray, Michael Scott took home 4th and Robertson came from the back to salvage a top 5 finish.

The Super Late Models will return for the big Independence Day race on Saturday June 29th.

FEATURE: #6 Dominic Ursetta FAST DASH: #32 Brett Yackey

DASH: #12 Bruce Yackey

Lincoln Tech Pure Stocks

The Lincoln Tech Pure Stock main event featured an exciting 4 car battle for the lead between #82 Justin Karrol, #7 David Robinson, #99JR Ryan Raley Jr and #21w Jamie Ward. These 4 drivers rumbled through lapped traffic battling for the win for the majority of the race. Late in the race Ward and Raley made contact in turn 2 and Raley got sideways. Incredibly Raley was able to hang-on and not spin but this did allow Karroll to build a lead on the field.

By the time the white flag flew Raley had reeled in Karroll but it was too little too late and Justin cruised to his 3rd feature win of the season.

The Pure Stocks will return to action on Saturday June 22nd.

FEATURE: #82 Justin Karrol FAST DASH: #7 David Robinson

DASH: #99JR Ryan Raley Jr

Elite V Twin Legend Cars

Before the start of the races CNS honored Danny Medina for winning an amazing 150 feature events in his Legends career which is an incredible accomplishment. Danny was determined to make it 151 as he had won the fast dash and jumped out to an early lead in the feature event.

Medina was joined up front by #66 Kyle Clegg, #30 Darrell J Stewart and #25 Adam Pechman. The top 4 cars ran nose to tail through lapped traffic for several laps. With just 14 laps to go Stewart and Clegg made contact in turn 2 which caused Clegg to spin and bring out the caution. It was a bad break for Clegg as he was sent to the back of the field on the restart.

With Clegg racing from the back of the pack it left Medina and Stewart to battle for the win and battle they did. Both drivers took turns leading the race sometimes swapping spots two times in a single lap!

At the end of the race Stewart and Medina approached 2-wide lapped traffic coming out of turn 4. Medina went low and Stewart went high creating a 4-wide situation. While the crowd held their collective breath Medina came out in front. But Stewart still had an ace up his sleeve wiggling his way around Medina on the final lap by just a nose to take the dramatic win. Close behind Medina #21 Ryan Jones took 3rd place. #16 Travis Roe from Thornton was 4th and #03 Darrell Stewart from Arvada took 5th. Clegg salvaged a 10th place finish and has given up the season point lead to Medina and Stewart.

The Legends are back in action on Friday and Saturday July 5th and 6th.

FEATURE: #30 Darrell J Stewart FAST DASH: #15 Danny Medina

DASH: #00 Chris Saykally

Eliminator DASH: #28 Adam Powers

Bandoleros

Bandit Feature: #82 Teigan Scott

Outlaw Feature: #89 Zach Morris

Bandit Dash 1: #1x Joshua Cochran

Bandit Dash 2: #82 Teigan Scott

Outlaw Dash 1: #00 Travis Sanders

Outlaw Dash 2: #77 Chasen Groff

Witthar Racing Trains

FEATURE: #151 Crazy Train (Jereme Wall and Chad Sutherland)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Super Late Models

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 6 Dominic Ursetta Arvada

2. 32 Brett Yackey Greeley

3. 58 Kyle Ray Littleton

4. 82 Michael Scott Cheyenne

5. 11 Darren Robertson Westminster

6. 9 Justin Simonson Wheatridge

7. 84 Matt Zwingelberg Parker

8. 8 Jeff Walbaum (R) Brighton

9. 88 Jonathan Knee (R) Fort Collins

10. 12 Bruce Yackey Greeley

11. 29 Matt Brunker Lakewood

12. 34 Rudy Vanderwal LaSalle

13. 16 Steve Mills Colorado Springs

14. 14 Alejandro Ortiz

15. 22X Mark Jones Denver

16. 21 Conner Snow Morison

Pure Stocks

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 82 Justin Karrol

2. 99JR Ryan Raley Jr Bennett

3. 7 David Robinson Johnstown

4. 21W Jamie Ward Denver

5. 23G Mike Gallo Loveland

6. 22PS Jay Hill

7. 4 Brian Galvin Jr

8. 60PS Matt Hill Brighton

9. 34 Ronald Johnson (R) Wheatridge

10. 41G Topher Galvin Byers

11. 13S Isaac Slinker Eaton

12. 7X Dustin Camp

13. 2 Neil Davis (R) Brighton

14. 11 Chandron Denman Commerce City

15. 20 Tanner Faatz (R) Windsor

16. 88 Jacob Poole Evans

17. 33 Alex Krivocheev (R) Wheatridge

18. 02 Chan Raley Bennett

19. 23A Alyssa Salazar (R) Arvada

20. 1NE Alexis Charette (R) Aurora

21. 52 Chad Sutherland Commerce City

Legend Cars

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 30 Darrell J Stewart Arvada

2. 15 Danny Medina Colorado Springs

3. 21 Ryan Jones Arvada

4. 16 Travis Roe Thornton

5. 03 Darrell Stewart Arvada

6. 6 Scotty Scott Arvada

7. 46 Zachary Witherwax Arvada

8. 27 Ray Oakley Conifer

9. 96 Ryan Rudolph Denver

10. 66 Kyle Clegg Westminster

11. 19 Larry Pachello Arvada

12. 00 Chris Saykally Denver

13. 06 Mike Gallegos Aurora

14. 88 Paul Himler Erie

15. 26 Chris Brunker Lakewood

16. 04 Natalie Foster Westminster

17. 28 Adam Powers Silverthorne

18. 75 Austin Hackenberg (R) Denver

19. 97 Bill Blevins Arvada

20. 95 Jessilyn Dike Westminster

21. 43 Robert Sears Firestone

22. 9 Terry McBride Edgewater

23. 74 ??

24. 72 Cynthia Robb Wheatridge

25. 31 Kurt Kurtis

26. 78 Ashlyn Himler Erie

27. 37 Tanner Scarberry (R) Westminster

DNS 3 Wayne Barlock Jr Peyton

DNS 62 Roy Dunlap

DNS 13 Jason Hulvey Thornton

DNS 8 Eric Hipkins

DNS 4 James Bingaman Colorado Springs

DQ 25 Adam Pechman Morrison

DQ 20 Kynzer Riddell Westminster

Trains

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 151 Crazy Train Jeremy & Chad

2. 01 Dukes of Hazzards -Lonnie Skaiem

3. 17 Salute to Serve Robert & Lonnie

4. 77 Slimers Revenge

5. 311 Bipolar Express Cassandra Gonzales

6. 45 The Trump Train Kelly & Vinny

7. 26 Slam Track

8. 86 Last Call

Bandolero Outlaws

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 89 Zachery Morris Greenwood Village

2. 77 Chasen Groff Denver

3. 07 Aubrei Hilton Brighton

4. 78 Brody Moore

5. 06 Mahkrysta Hilton Brighton

6. 98 Samuel Haugen Centennial

7. 3 Nandini Breggin Highlands Ranch

8. 00 Travis Sanders Aurora

9. 8 Danielle Walbaum Brighton

10. 18 Chelo Milligan Berthoud

11. 12 Bryanna Bruce

12. 22 Andy Jones Littleton

13. 51 ???? ?????

Bandolero Bandits

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 82 Teigan Scott Cheyenne

2. 68 Wyatt Dent Brighton

3. 1x Joshua Cochran

4. 99I Isaiah Scott Cheyenne

5. 6 Alexandra Scott Arvada

6. 52 Nic Wall Commerce City