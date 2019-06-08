TRISTAN GUARDINO WINS NONSTOP FARIA MEMORIAL

TULARE, CA – JUNE 7, 2019… After taking command from “The Rickster” Ricky Kirkbride on the second lap, Tristan Guardino (Fremont, CA) held off several challenges from Ryan Bernal to win the nonstop “Chris and Brian Faria Memorial.” Driving the family owned #15T Dorso’s Automotive / Allied Auto Stores Maxim, Guardino’s USAC West Coast Sprint Car victory at Thunderbowl Raceway was his second win of the campaign. The point leader repeated as the “Faria Memorial” champion over fast qualifier Austin Liggett, Bernal, “Hollywood” Danny Faria Jr., and hard charger T.J. Smith.

Smith earned the night’s Saldana Racing Products Hard Charger Award / Best Passing Job honors with a fifth place run from tenth.

Earlier in the night, Liggett posted his fifth career Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award with a time of 15.854 over the 12-car roster. Michael Faccinto claimed the Peter Murphy Racing / Hoosier Tire Award (Right Rear Tire) by qualifying fourth overall.

The ten-lap heat race victories went to Liggett (Extreme Mufflers First Heat) and Smith (Brown & Miller Racing Solutions Second Heat).

The USAC West Coast Sprint Cars return to action on Saturday, June 15th at Santa Maria Raceway for the “Ron Otto Memorial.”

USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: June 7, 2019 – Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, California – “Chris and Brian Faria Memorial”

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFYING: 1. Austin Liggett, 83, Liggett-15.854; 2. Danny Faria Jr., 17V, Faria-15.861; 3. Ryan Bernal, 21, Tarlton-15.893; 4. Michael Faccinto, 8, Richardson-15.912; 5. Tristan Guardino, 15T, Guardino-15.961; 6. Ricky Kirkbride, 87, Kirkbride-16.080; 7. Ryan Timmons, 29T, Timmons-16.089; 8. Hannah Mayhew, 43, Mayhew-16.372; 9. Tanner Boul, 99T, Boul-16.486; 10. T.J. Smith, 8M, May-16.795; 11. Koen Shaw, 88K, Shaw-16.836; 12. Austin Ervine, 51, AJ-17.134.

EXTREME MUFFLERS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Liggett, 2. Guardino, 3. Timmons, 4. Bernal, 5. Shaw, 6.Boul. NT

BROWN & MILLER RACING SOLUTIONS SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Smith, 2. Faria, 3. Faccinto, 4. Kirkbride, 5. Mayhew, 6. Ervine. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps, with starting positions) 1. Tristan Guardino (2), 2. Austin Liggett (6), 3. Ryan Bernal (4), 4. Danny Faria Jr. (5), 5. T.J. Smith (10), 6. Michael Faccinto (3), 7. Ricky Kirkbride (1), 8. Ryan Timmons (7), 9. Tanner Boul (9), 10. Koen Shaw (11), 11. Hannah Mayhew (8). 8:38.82

**Ervine flipped on lap 1 of the second heat.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Lap 1 Kirkbride, Laps 2-30 Guardino.

SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS HARD CHARGER: T.J. Smith (10th to 5th)

PETER MURPHY RACING / HOOSIER TIRE AWARD: Michael Faccinto

NEW USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR POINTS: 1-Guardino-515, 2-Timmons-390, 3-Shaw-370, 4-Liggett-308, 5-Faria-294, 6-Mayhew-273, 7-Ervine-250, 8-Slater Helt-241, 9-Jake Swanson-238, 10-Faccinto-231.

NEXT USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR RACE: June 15 – Santa Maria Raceway – Santa Maria, California – “Ron Otto Memorial”