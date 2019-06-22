Trenchard Wins Third Straight Yreka IMCA Modified Speedweek Race

Yreka, CA…June 21…Nick Trenchard opened the IMCA Modified Wild West Speedweek Series with a 30 lap Main Event victory Friday night at Siskiyou Golden Speedway. Trenchard wheeled the Biehn Racing Modified to his third-straight Yreka Speedweek victory. This was the opening race of the eight-race series that will conclude on June 29th at Willamette.

Multi-time Santa Maria Speedway Modified champion Danny Lauer jumped into the early lead and soon found his way into slower traffic. Trenchard managed to gain second and caught Lauer in heavy traffic by the midway point of the race. The two drivers enjoyed a good battle before Trenchard gained the lead for good on lap 25. Trenchard went on to a satisfying win with Lauer settling for second. Jerry Schram finished third, followed by Matthew Drager, four-time Speedweek champion Jesse Williamson, Colin Winebarger, Duane Orsburn, Mark Carrell, Kellen Chadwick and Jeffrey Faulkner.

There were 31 IMCA Modifieds in competition, and they ran two sets of ten lap heat races, which earned them points to determine who made it into the show and who had to run B Mains and the Last Chance Qualifier. The first set of heat race wins were earned by Orsburn, Trenchard, Jeffrey Hudson and reigning State champion Shane DeVolder. Lawrence O’Connor, Chadwick, Travis Peery And Carrell were the winners of the second round of heats. Carrell won the first 15 lap B Main ahead of Jimmy Lipke and Jake Pike. It was Winebarger outrunning Chadwick to win the second B Main as Eston Whistler finished third. Paul Rea won the 10 lap Last Chance Qualifier ahead of Medford champion Albert Gill and Ryan Lauer.

Rich McCoy won his second 20 lap IMCA Sport Modified Main Event. McCoy shared the front row with Scott Savell and raced into the early lead. Antioch Speedway star Brent Curran and point leader Ethan Killingsworth charged from the fourth row to battle Isaac Sanders for second. Both drivers got by Sanders, but McCoy would score the victory ahead of Curran. Killingsworth took a checkered flag in third, but his point effort took a hit as he was disqualified in post-race tech, giving Isaac Sanders third ahead of Matt Sanders, Sean Hulsey, Colt Boswell, Ryder Boswell, Randy Wright, Chad Wormington and Savell. McCoy and Curran won eight lap heat races, and Matt Sanders picked up the four lap Trophy Dash.

Zak McMurry won the 20 lap Mini Stock Main Event. This was his second win of the season. McMurry also took advantage of a front row starting position. Mike Whitaker started back in sixth and would be the one chasing McMurry across the finish line for a second place finish. Medford regular Michael McLeod finished third, followed by Michael Kendrick, reigning champion Marilyn Yawnick, Darek Alford, Terry Kendrick and Terry Alford. Terry Alford won the eight lap heat race ahead of last starter McMurry, and Terry Kendrick picked up four lap Trophy Dash honors.