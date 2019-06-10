Terrell, Machado, Brown Win At Petaluma Speedway

Petaluma, CA…June 8…Bradley Terrell won the 25 lap PitStopUSA.com Winged 360 Sprint Car Main Event Saturday night at Petaluma Speedway. It was Butler Auto Glass night at the races, and two-time champion Terrell’s win came aboard the Candyman Customs mount. Looking for his second win of the season, Brent Bjork set the early pace ahead of Terrell and Brett Barney. Bjork led through a pair of yellow flags, but it was the third yellow flag that offered Terrell his chance to gain the lead. Terrell moved past Bjork for first on a lap nine restart. The final 16 laps went without incident, and Terrell pulled away to a comfortable advantage ahead of Bjork by the time the checkered flag waved. Colby Johnson finished third, followed by Roberto Kirby, reigning champion Jake Haulot, Joel Myers Jr, Peter Paulson, Nathan Schank, Barney and Michael Faccinto. Bjork set the fast time of the night on the 3/8 mile adobe oval with a lap of 13.337. Eight lap heat race wins went to Kirby and Faccinto.

Mitch Machado picked up another 25 lap Lumberjacks Restaurant Super Stock Main Event win. This was the fourth-straight win for the current point leader aboard the Baker Motorsports car. Two-time division champion Matt While set the early pace with Machado moving past Steve Studebaker for second on lap four. The battle was close between the lead two cars with a yellow flag waving for Studebaker on lap ten. Machado took the lead from While on the restart. Machado ran smoothly during the second half of the race. Despite a yellow flag with two laps to go, Machado maintained his advantage on the restart and scored another win. While was shuffled back two positions on the final restart as Paul Hanley finished second ahead of Shawn McCoy. While settled for fourth, followed by Gary Adams, Tim O’Hara, Austin Ohlinger, Kristen Hanley, Sean Cook and Manny Avila. the Super Stocks had a rare qualifying opportunity, and While set the fast time of 17.812.

Alex Schutte won the 25 lap BCRA/POWRI Midgets Main Event. This was his second win of the weekend after picking up the victory at Ocean Speedway on Friday night. Schutte led through three early yellow flags. The last 17 laps went without a yellow flag, and Schutte set a good pace in scoring the victory. Maria Cofer was a solid second, followed by Larry Peterson, point leader Robert Carson, Beau Lemire and BCRA Hall Of Famer Floyd Alvis. Marvin Mitchell and Britton Bock were Main Event scratches. Schutte was the fast qualifier with the lap of 14.888, beating the 14.889 of Cofer.

Tom Brown won the 20 lap Jake’s Performance Hobbies Mini Stock Main Event. This was the first win of the season for the reigning champion. Brown had to earn this win as he battled point leader and three-time winner Jeremy Tjensvold through slower traffic. Brown won with Tjensvold a close second. Darien Balestrini was a lead lap third, followed by Sophie Shelley, Bill Manzoni, Danny Manzoni, Austin Lodin, Megan Galut, Jason Grover and Randy Miramontez.

Next week, Petaluma Speedway and the General Hydroponics Redwood Dwarf Car Association hosts the Western States Dwarf Car Nationals two-day event. The top Dwarf Car drivers from throughout the West Coast will be here on Friday and Saturday. The Santa Rosa Auto Body Micro Sprints will be there on Friday, and the PitStopUSA.com Wingless Spec Sprints will run a support show on Saturday. For further information, go to www.petaluma-speedway.com.