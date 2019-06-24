Terrell, Foulger, Machado Win Petaluma Speedway Fairtime Races

Petaluma, CA…June 23…Bradley Terrell won the 25 lap PitStopUSA.com Wingless Spec Sprint Main Event Sunday night at Petaluma Speedway. This was the annual race during the Sonoma-Marin County Fair, and it was also the third win of the season for Terrell. Terrell had the pole for the Main Event, but it was recent winner Cody Fendley charging into the lead at the waving of the green flag. Fendley held the first position until Terrell was able to make a move around him on lap 15. Terrell set a good pace and seemed to be heading for victory when a final yellow flag waved on lap 23. Undaunted, Terrell resumed his rapid pace on the restart and brought it home to a satisfying victory. Fendley settled for second, followed by Geoff Ensign, Boy Moniz, Angelique Bell, Shayna Sylvia, Sparky Howard, Keith Calvino, Scott Chapetta and Ryon Siverling.

Fendley set the fast time on the 3/8 mile adobe oval with a lap of 14.954, beating the 15.047 of Terrell. There were three eight lap heat races, and wins went to Sylvia, Terrell and Ensign.

Troy Foulger won the 25 lap IMCA Modified Main Event. Foulger is currently leading the point standings at Merced Speedway, but he won three features in his visits to Petaluma Speedway last season aboard the Billy Bowers owned Modified. Foulger started back in 10th and was already up to fourth on lap four before a yellow flag waved. Jeff Thomas took the lead from Ray Trimble on the restart, but he surrendered the lead to Foulger on lap nine. Foulger set a rapid pace and had a straightaway advantage over Thomas by lap 15. A yellow flag on lap 23 gave Thomas one more shot at Foulger, but Foulger resumed command on the restart to score the impressive win. Thomas settled for second, followed by Trimble, Justin Yeager, Michelle Paul, Oreste Gonella, Jeremy Krebs, Mitch Machado, Joel Myers and Anthony Giuliani. Eight lap heat race wins went to Foulger and Myers.

Mitch Machado won the 25 lap Lumberjacks Restaurant Super Stock Main Event. Machado had a front row start and wasted little time getting the lead ahead of Steve Studebaker. Machado led Studebaker through a pair of yellow flags during the first half of the race and drove the Baker Motorsports entry to the victory. Studebaker settled for second, followed by previous feature winner Matt While, Tim O’Hara, Shawn McCoy, Manny Avila, Sid Hess, Austin Ohlinger and Gary Adams. The Super Stocks got a rare qualifying opportunity, and Machado had the fastest lap of 18.260. He also won his eight lap heat race with Studebaker winning the other heat.

