Starting Line Up – Sonoma Raceway

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
Kyle Larson will lead the other 37 NASCAR Monster Energy Cup drivers to green on Sunday for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. The pole award is Larson’s third straight at Sonoma Raceway. Larson turned the 2.52-mile road course with a fastest qualifying lap of 95.712 mph.
Qualifying Results
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup
Toyota/Save Mart 350
Sonoma Raceway
1 – Kyle Larson
2 – William Byron
3 – Joey Logano
4 – Chase Elliott
5 – Daniel Suarez
6 – Denny Hamlin
7 – Kyle Busch
8 – Martin Truex Jr.
9 – Ryan Blaney
10 – Chris Buescher
11 – Jimmie Johnson
12 – Alex Bowman
13 – Michael McDowell
14 – Clint Bowyer
15 – Aric Almirola
16 – Kurt Busch
17 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
18 – David Ragan
19 – Matt DiBenedetto
20 – Ryan Preece
21 – Ryan Newman
22 – Brad Keselowski
23 – Kevin Harvick
24 – Paul Menard
25 – Daniel Hemric
26 – Austin Dillon
27 – Corey Lajoie
28 – Matt Tifft
29 – Parker Kligerman
30 – Bubba Wallace
31 – Ty Dillon
32 – Erik Jones
33 -Justin Haley
34 – Cody Ware
35 – Landon Cassill
36 – JJ Yeley
37
38 – Reed Sorenson