Starting Line Up – Sonoma Raceway

Kyle Larson will lead the other 37 NASCAR Monster Energy Cup drivers to green on Sunday for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. The pole award is Larson’s third straight at Sonoma Raceway. Larson turned the 2.52-mile road course with a fastest qualifying lap of 95.712 mph.

Qualifying Results

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup

Toyota/Save Mart 350

Sonoma Raceway

1 – Kyle Larson

2 – William Byron

3 – Joey Logano

4 – Chase Elliott

5 – Daniel Suarez

6 – Denny Hamlin

7 – Kyle Busch

8 – Martin Truex Jr.

9 – Ryan Blaney

10 – Chris Buescher

11 – Jimmie Johnson

12 – Alex Bowman

13 – Michael McDowell

14 – Clint Bowyer

15 – Aric Almirola

16 – Kurt Busch

17 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

18 – David Ragan

19 – Matt DiBenedetto

20 – Ryan Preece

21 – Ryan Newman

22 – Brad Keselowski

23 – Kevin Harvick

24 – Paul Menard

25 – Daniel Hemric

26 – Austin Dillon

27 – Corey Lajoie

28 – Matt Tifft

29 – Parker Kligerman

30 – Bubba Wallace

31 – Ty Dillon

32 – Erik Jones

33 -Justin Haley

34 – Cody Ware

35 – Landon Cassill

36 – JJ Yeley

37

38 – Reed Sorenson