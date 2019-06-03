RUTHERFORD TRIUMPHS AT VENTURA

VENTURA, CA – JUNE 1, 2019… After mechanical issues sidelined Ricky Lewis, Troy Rutherford (Ojai, CA) led the last four laps to win the “ARP Battle of the Beach Race #2” at Ventura Raceway. Racing his #11 Trench Shoring / Grimes Rock Maxim, Rutherford became the sixth different driver to win a USAC West Coast Sprint Car feature in 2019. Brandon Wiley, Tanner Boul, hard charger Charlie Butcher, and Koen Shaw chased the former track champion to the checkered flags.

Butcher earned the night’s Saldana Racing Products Hard Charger Award / Best Passing Job honors with a fourth place run from sixteenth. Ryan Timmons scored the Wilwood Disc Brakes “Lucky 13 Award” with a thirteenth place finish.

Earlier in the program, Timmons claimed his second career Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award by posting a time of 12.174 over the 21-car roster.

The ten-lap heat race victories went to Wiley (Extreme Mufflers First Heat), Steve Hix (Brown & Miller Racing Solutions Second Heat), and Rutherford (Competition Suspension Incorporated / Ultra Shield Race Products Third Heat).

The USAC West Coast Sprint Cars are back in action this Friday, June 7th at Tulare’s Thunderbowl Raceway for the “Chris & Brian Faria Memorial.”

The USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series thanks AMSOIL, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Butlerbuilt Professional Seat Systems, Chris Kearns Presents, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Five Star Grafix, Hoosier Racing Tire, Loudpedal Productions, Pyrotect Racing Cells, Saldana Racing Products, Ultra Shield Race Products, Wilwood Disc Brakes, and Woodland Auto Display for their support.

For more information on the series, visit usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on westcoastsprintcars.com and the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: June 1, 2019 – Ventura Raceway – Ventura, California – “ARP Battle of the Beach Race #2” – co-sanctioned with VRA

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFYING: 1. Ryan Timmons, 29T, Timmons-12.174; 2. Cody Majors, 81X, Watt-12.191; 3. Troy Rutherford, 11, Rutherford-12.207; 4. Austin Williams, 92, Sertich-12.250; 5. Ricky Kirkbride, 87, Kirkbride-12.281; 6. Ricky Lewis, 81, Watt-12.324; 7. Brandon Wiley, 33B, Team 33-12.388; 8. Slater Helt, 81M, Watt-12.441; 9. Tristan Guardino, 15T, Guardino-12.508; 10. Bruce Douglass, 13, Douglass-12.525; 11. Steve Hix, 57, Hix-12.615; 12. Tanner Boul, 99T, Boul-12.650; 13. Koen Shaw, 88, Shaw-12.808; 14. Austin Ervine, 51, AJ-12.868; 15. Rick Hendrix, 15, Hendrix-12.882; 16. Charlie Butcher, 96, B&B-12.900; 17. Gage Rucker, 87K, Kruseman-12.900; 18. Ryan Stolz, 72, Ford-12.928; 19. Will Perkins, 50, Perkins-12.945; 20. Hannah Mayhew, 43, Mayhew-13.215; 21. Joey Bishop, 45, Bishop-13.373.

EXTREME MUFFLERS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Wiley, 2. Douglass, 3. Timmons, 4. Williams, 5. Butcher, 6. Shaw, 7. Perkins. NT

BROWN & MILLER RACING SOLUTIONS SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Hix, 2. Kirkbride, 3. Helt, 4. Majors, 5. Ervine, 6. Rucker, 7. Mayhew. NT

COMPETITION SUSPENSION INC. / ULTRA SHIELD RACE PRODUCTS THIRD HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Rutherford, 2. Boul, 3. Guardino, 4. Lewis, 5. Hendrix, 6. Stolz, 7. Bishop. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps, with starting positions) 1. Troy Rutherford (4), 2. Brandon Wiley (7), 3. Tanner Boul (12), 4. Charlie Butcher (16), 5. Koen Shaw (13), 6. Rick Hendrix (15), 7. Will Perkins (19), 8. Bruce Douglass (10), 9. Austin Ervine (14), 10. Cody Majors (5), 11. Steve Hix (11), 12. Joey Bishop (20), 13. Ryan Timmons (6), 14. Ricky Lewis (1), 15. Ricky Kirkbride (2), 16. Gage Rucker (17), 17. Austin Williams (3), 18. Ryan Stolz (18), 19. Tristan Guardino (9), 20. Hannah Mayhew (21 / #0 Perkins), 21. Slater Helt (8). NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-26 Lewis, Laps 27-30 Rutherford.

SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS HARD CHARGER: Charlie Butcher (16th to 4th)

WILWOOD DISC BRAKES LUCKY 13 AWARD: Ryan Timmons

NEW USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR POINTS: 1-Guardino-436, 2-Timmons-335, 3-Shaw-323, 4-Helt-241, 5-Jake Swanson-238, 6-Ervine-237, 7-Mayhew-228, 8-Austin Liggett-227, 9-Danny Faria Jr.-221, –Hix-221, –Rutherford-221.

NEXT USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR RACE: June 7 – Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, California – “Chris & Brian Faria Memorial”