Robinson, Curran, Freethy, Sorensen Share Antioch Speedway Spotlight

Antioch, CA…June 15…Ryan Robinson won the 20 lap All Star Series Winged 360 Sprint Car Main Event Saturday night at Antioch Speedway. Robinson is a regular at Placerville Speedway, but he made the trip to Antioch as his track wasn’t running. Robinson raced into lead from his outside front row starting spot ahead of Roberto Kirby and Jacob Tuttle. Working lap six, Tuttle thrilled the crowd when he did a wheelie down the back straightaway. Tuttle raced around the outside of Kirby down the backstretch on lap 11 to take second, but at that point Robinson held a commanding lead. Robinson scored the victory ahead of Tuttle, Jayson Bright, Shawn Arriaga and Justyn Cox.

Brent Curran won the 20 lap B Modified Main Event. This was his fourth win of the season as he keeps pace with Tommy Fraser in the championship chase. The well run race had no yellow flags, and Chris Sieweke raced into the lead on a lap two restart with Curran right behind him. The lead duo swiftly pulled away from the pack and were into lapped traffic by the 15th circuit. As they worked the final lap, Curran dove into Turn 3 and slid up into the path of Sieweke to gain the lead. Both drivers continued on to the checkered flag with Curran winning ahead of Sieweke, Fraser, Trevor Clymens and Kevin Brown.

Jim Freethy won the 20 lap Limited Late Model Main Event. Freethy charged onto lead at the start ahead of Mike Gustafson. A lap five restart provided Kimo Oreta the opportunity to charge into third, and the Top 3 ran in close formation. Gustafson took a couple of looks to the inside of Freethy during the second half of the race, but Freethy would not be denied the victory. Gustafson settled for second ahead of Oreta, Mike Walko and Chad Hammer.

Chris Sorensen won the 20 lap Hobby Stock Main Event. This was the fourth win of the season for the current point leader. Rookie Ken Johns led three laps before Sorensen went by on the inside down the backstretch to take the lead. Josh Leach settled into second on lap nine as Sorensen led by about half a straightaway. The leaders caught slower traffic by lap 13, making it a close three-car battle at that point. James Thomson made an inside pass on the backstretch in traffic on lap 17 to take second from Leach. However, Sorensen again pulled away a bit for the impressive victory, followed by Thomson, Leach, Breanna Troen and Jeff Betancourt.

Racing resumes next Saturday night with the All Star Series A Modifieds back in action along with the Wingless Spec Sprints, Limited Late Models, Hobby Stocks and Dwarf Cars. For further information, go towww.antiochspeedway.com.

Unofficial Race Results

All Star Series Antioch Speedway

Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Heat Winners (8 laps)-Joel Myers, Jayson Bright. Main Event (20 laps)-Ryan Robinson, Jacob Tuttle, Jayson Bright, Shawn Arriaga, Justyn Cox, Brad Dillard, Danny Wagner, Art McCarthy, Joel Myers Jr, Roberto Kirby.

B Modifieds

Heat Winners (8 laps)-Brent Curran, Trevor Clymens. Main Event (20 laps)-Brent Curran, Chris Sieweke, Tommy Fraser, Kevin Brown, Trevor Clymens, Tommy Clymens Jr, Cameron Swank, Brandon Baughman, Tim Rolan.

Limited Late Models

Heat Winner (8 laps)-Jim Freethy. Main Event (20 laps)-Jim Freethy, Mike Gustafson, Kimo Oreta, Mike Walko, Chad Hammer, Jimmy Robbins, Chris Long, Michael Burch.

Hobby Stocks

Heat Winners (8 laps)-James Thomson, Breana Troen, Luke Brignoli. Main Event (20 laps)-Chris Sorensen, James Thomson, Josh Leach, Breana Troen, Jeff Betancourt, Ken Johns, Luke Brignoli, Lori Brown, Jacob Mallet Jr, Will Buirch.