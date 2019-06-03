R.J. JOHNSON IS BACK ON TOP AT SAN TAN VALLEY

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ – JUNE 1, 2019… Taking command from polesitter “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. on lap six, R.J. Johnson (Laveen, AZ) sailed to his first win of the season at Arizona Speedway. Piloting the Bobby Martin Racing #51 Martin Family Auto Museum / Proflyer Race Engines Sherman, Johnson’s $2,000 Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Car triumph was the 56th win of his career. Brody Roa, Stevie Sussex, hard charger “The Magic Man” Mike Martin, and Davis rounded out the top-five drivers.

Martin claimed the night’s Saldana Racing Products Hard Charger Award / Best Passing Job honors with a fourth place run from ninth. Matt Lundy earned the AAA Car Buying 360 bonus with a sixth place finish.

For the second time this season, Jake Swanson took top honors in Beaver Stripes Time Trials by posting a time of 15.679 over the 12-car roster.

The ten-lap heat race victories went to Swanson (Brown & Miller Racing Solutions First Heat) and Sussex (Competition Suspension Incorporated / Ultra Shield Race Products Second Heat).

The USAC SouthWest Sprint Cars will return to action on Saturday, June 8th at Canyon Speedway Park for the “CSP Birthday Bash.”

The Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Car Series thanks AAA Car Buying, AMSOIL, Beaver Stripes, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Hoosier Racing Tire, Pyrotect Racing Cells, Saldana Racing Products, and Ultra Shield Race Products for their support.

For more information on the series, visit usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on southwessprintcars.com and the USAC SouthWest Sprint Car Facebook and Twitter pages.

SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: June 1, 2019 – Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, Arizona

BEAVER STRIPES QUALIFYING: 1. Jake Swanson, 34AZ, Grau/Burkhart-15.679; 2. R.J. Johnson, 51, Martin-15.833; 3. Matt Rossi, 02, Rossi-15.985; 4. Brody Roa, 91R, BR-17.014; 5. Chris Bonneau, 15, Bonneau-17.021; 6. Charles Davis Jr., 50, Davis-17.040; 7. Michael Curtis, 11C, Turner/Wheeler-17.656; 8. Mike Martin, 16, Martin-17.902; 9. Matt Lundy, 98, Lundy-17.982; 10. Stevie Sussex, 12, Allen-18.022; 11. Jonas Reynolds, 0, Reynolds-18.284; 12. Logan Seavey, 19, Reinbold/Underwood-NT.

BROWN & MILLER RACING SOLUTIONS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Swanson, 2. Lundy, 3. Rossi, 4. Bonneau, 5, Curtis, 6. Reynolds. NT

COMPETITION SUSPENSION INC. / ULTRA SHIELD RACE PRODUCTS SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Sussex, 2. Davis, 3. Roa, 4. Johnson, 5. Martin, 6. Seavey. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps, with starting positions) 1. R.J. Johnson (5), 2. Brody Roa (3), 3. Stevie Sussex (7), 4. Mike Martin (9), 5. Charles Davis Jr. (1), 6. Matt Lundy (8), 7. Michael Curtis (10), 8. Jonas Reynolds (11), 9. Matt Rossi (4), 10. Logan Seavey (12), 11. Chris Bonneau (2). NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-5 Davis, Laps 6-30 Johnson.

SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS HARD CHARGER: Mike Martin (9th to 4th)

AAA CAR BUYING 360 BONUS: Matt Lundy

NEW SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR POINTS: 1-Roa-514, 2-Johnson-470, 3-Sussex-442, 4-Davis-407, 5-Martin-391, 6-Rossi-381, 7-Swanson-342, 8-Lundy-312, 9-Curtis-299, 10-Bonneau-238.

NEXT SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR RACE: June 8 – Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, Arizona – “CSP Birthday Bash”