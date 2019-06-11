Pole to Podium For Joey Logano

.
photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
Mother Nature dominated Michigan International Speedway on Sunday forcing NASCAR officials to reschedule the FireKeepers Casino 400 until Monday. Joey Logano would then dominate the Michigan Speedway outrunning the competition throughout the race and into overtime. Logano would lead a total 163 of 203 laps at the 2-mile track including the final two laps of overtime. The pole to podium run was Logano’s third trip to victory lane at Michigan, and the second win this season, — all from the pole
“What a great execution day from our race car, obviously very fast. Our pit crew was amazing. T.J. Majors spotted his butt off up there. The race fans sticking around till Monday — you guys are the best. We love coming up to Michigan. Nothing like bringing a Ford to Victory Lane in their home turf, Roger Penske cars as well. This is a big win for us.”
Official Results
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup
FireKeepers Casino 400
Michigan International Speedway
1 – Joey Logano
2 – Kurt Busch
3 – Martin Truex Jr.
4 – Daniel Suarez
5 – Kyle Busch
6 – Brad Keselowski
7 – Kevin Harvick
8 – Ryan Newman
9 – Ryan Blaney
10 – Alex Bowman
11 – Denny Hamlin
12 – Daniel Hemric
13 – Paul Menard
14 – Kyle Larson
15 – Jimmie Johnson
16 – Chris Buescher
17 – Aric Almirola
18 – William Byron
19 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
20 – Chase Elliott
21 – Matt DiBenedetto
22 – Ty Dillon
23 – Corey Lajoie
24 – Matt Tifft
25 – Ryan Preece
26 – Austin Dillon
27 – Michael McDowell
28 – Bubba Wallace
29 – Landon Cassill
30 – Garrett Smithley
31 – Erik Jones
32 – Quin Houff
33 – Josh Bilicki
34 – David Ragan
35 – Clint Bowyer
36 Kyle Weatherman
The race-winning Team Penske No. 22 Ford of Joey Logano has passed post-race inspection at Michigan International Speedway with no issues.
