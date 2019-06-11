Pole to Podium For Joey Logano

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

Mother Nature dominated Michigan International Speedway on Sunday forcing NASCAR officials to reschedule the FireKeepers Casino 400 until Monday. Joey Logano would then dominate the Michigan Speedway outrunning the competition throughout the race and into overtime. Logano would lead a total 163 of 203 laps at the 2-mile track including the final two laps of overtime. The pole to podium run was Logano’s third trip to victory lane at Michigan, and the second win this season, — all from the pole

“What a great execution day from our race car, obviously very fast. Our pit crew was amazing. T.J. Majors spotted his butt off up there. The race fans sticking around till Monday — you guys are the best. We love coming up to Michigan. Nothing like bringing a Ford to Victory Lane in their home turf, Roger Penske cars as well. This is a big win for us.”

Official Results

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup

FireKeepers Casino 400

Michigan International Speedway

1 – Joey Logano

2 – Kurt Busch

3 – Martin Truex Jr.

4 – Daniel Suarez

5 – Kyle Busch

6 – Brad Keselowski

7 – Kevin Harvick

8 – Ryan Newman

9 – Ryan Blaney

10 – Alex Bowman

11 – Denny Hamlin

12 – Daniel Hemric

13 – Paul Menard

14 – Kyle Larson

15 – Jimmie Johnson

16 – Chris Buescher

17 – Aric Almirola

18 – William Byron

19 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

20 – Chase Elliott

21 – Matt DiBenedetto

22 – Ty Dillon

23 – Corey Lajoie

24 – Matt Tifft

25 – Ryan Preece

26 – Austin Dillon

27 – Michael McDowell

28 – Bubba Wallace

29 – Landon Cassill

30 – Garrett Smithley

31 – Erik Jones

32 – Quin Houff

33 – Josh Bilicki

34 – David Ragan

35 – Clint Bowyer

36 Kyle Weatherman

The race-winning Team Penske No. 22 Ford of Joey Logano has passed post-race inspection at Michigan International Speedway with no issues.

