Plemons Banks $1100 for First Career URSS Victory

Calhan, Colorado – June 8, 2019 – Todd Plemons took the lead at the start and held off Zach Blurton to claim his first-career Lucas Oil POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing 305-ci sprint car feature Saturday night at El Paso County Speedway in Calhan, Colorado.

Tracey Hill and Plemons started on the front row for the twenty-lap-feature finale with Hill taking the lead as the initial green flag fell. The race quickly went caution when two cars got together entering turns one and two.

On the complete restart, Plemons took the lead while Zach Blurton charged from his fourth starting position to take the runner-up position while Hill fell back to third.

Plemons would keep the pace the rest of the distance and pick up his first-career series victory and $1100 paycheck while two-time and defending tour champion Blurton came home second. Third-starting Scott Cochran finished third while Jeremy Huish picked up the Keizer Wheels Hard-Charger award coming home fourth from his ninth starting position. Dalton Webb rounded out the top five.

The Lucas Oil POWRi URSS presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing will now ready themselves for the third annual Lubbock Wreck Dodge City Raceway Park 305 Sprint Car Nationals this coming Thursday through Saturday night, June 13-15, 2019. They will be joined by the Precise Racing Products DCRP sprint cars and the Sprint Series of Oklahoma presented by Smiley’s Racing Products.

Officials and staff of the URSS would like to thank Kevin Schramek with Schramek Landscaping for his $500 added money to the night’s top five.

El Paso County Speedway

Calhan, Colorado

June 8, 2019

14 Cars

A Feature (20 Laps): 1) 1 17 Todd Plemons, 2) 2j Zach Blurton, 3) 16 Scott Cochran, 4) 88j Jeremy Huish, 5) 29 Dalton Webb, 6) Mark Walinder, 7) 11 Darren Robertson, 8) 71 Frank Martinez, 9) 4s Kevin Schramek, 10) 45x Kyler Johnson, 11) 28 Tracey Hill – DNF, 12) 41 Monte Hein – DNF, 13) 33k Aaron Ploussard – DNF, 14) 29 Coby Pearce – DNS