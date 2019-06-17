Netto Wins Sprint Car Challenge Race At Keller Auto Speedway

Hanford, CA…June 15…DJ Netto won the 35 lap Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour Main Event Saturday night at Keller Auto Speedway. Netto came from the fourth row to pick up the win. After a restart, Justin Sanders raced into the early lead ahead of Kyle Hirst. Netto slipped into second on a lap nine restart, and moments later a red flag flew for a three-car crash. Sanders continued to lead Netto on the restart, but Netto kept the pressure on Sanders. On lap 25, Netto made his winning pass and would lead the remaining laps for the victory. Sanders settled for second, followed by Hirst, Tim Kaeding, Bud Kaeding, Tony Gualda, Sean Becker, Mitchell Faccinto, Willie Croft and Colby Copeland.

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour, which is presented by Abreu Vineyards, had 29 competitors. Tim Kaeding was the quickest qualifier with a 13.961. Both he and second quick qualifier Sanders (14.071) came from the first group of qualifiers. Ten lap heat race wins were earned by Tim Kaeding, Kyle Hirst, Cole Macedo and Colby Copeland. Copeland also won the six lap Trophy Dash. The 15 lap B Main went to Scott Parker ahead of Caleb Montgomery and Dustin Freitas.

Jason Cook score of the victory in 20 lap House of JuJu Central Valley Mini Stock Main Event. This was the second win of the year for Cook. While Cook and Gene Glover battled early for the lead, point leader Dan Myrick had to work his way from the seventh row. Myrick managed to get past Glover for second, but Cook was not to be denied the victory. Following Cook, Myrick and Glover at the line were Shawn Schwartzenberger, Matthew Herod, Clinton Massey, Darren Wilson, Ryan Doglione, Todd Minchew and Danny Myrick. There were 23 competitors, and Gene Glover set the fast time of 20.945. Eight lap heat race wins went to Logan Doglione, Matthew Herod and Ronald Curtner.

Brock Hamilton won the 20 lap IMCA Stock Car Main Event, snapping a two-race win streak for Chad Johnson in the process. Hamilton is the reigning track champion and he wrestled the lead from Eric Hamilton early on. Cody Johnson had to work his way from the fifth row before eventually racing past Eric Hamilton for second. However, Brock Hamilton drove a great race and won ahead of Cody Johnson, Eric Hamilton, Larry Thompson, Gary Rayburn Jr, Chad Johnson, Rod Bane, Troy Patee, Renn Bane and Ron Hurt. Chad Johnson and Rayburn were the eight lap heat race winners.

Next Saturday night, the King Of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Car Series returns along with the IMCA Sport Modifieds and the IMCA Stock Cars. For further information, go to www.racekingsspeedway.com.