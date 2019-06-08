LIVE UPDATES FROM CNS 06-08-2019

It’s the only Colorado appearance for the K&N cars and they always put on a fantastic show. You will see rising NASCAR stars such as Derek Kraus, Trevor Huddleston, Jagger Jones, Hailie Deegan and Brittney Zamora. Local hero Kody Vanderwal will do his best to pull off a home town win. Make sure to be in attendance for this nationally televised event. Also racing on the night will be the Galitz Transportation Late Models, SUNOCO Race Fuels Grand American Modifieds, and the TBK Super Stocks.

If you can’t make it to the track you can follow all the action here live. Races start at 6:30PM

If you cannot see the LIVE updates above click here.