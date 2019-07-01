It’s About Time

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

There’s a question Alex Bowman wont have to answer anymore, ” when do you think that first win will come”. That elusive first win happened for Bowman after 134 starts in NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series today at the Chicagoland Speedway, Camping World 400. “This is what I wanted my whole life,” Bowman said. “I feel this is validation for a lot of people who said we couldn’t do this. I’m so proud of everybody at Hendrick Motorsports. My guys have worked so hard. I had questions if (Rick Hendrick, team owner) was going to let me keep doing this and everything that was in the rumor mill

Official Results

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup

Camping World 400

Chicagoland Speedway.

1- Alex Bowman

2 – Kyle Larson

3 – Joey Logano

4 – Jimmie Johnson

5 – Brad Keselowski

6 – Ryan Blaney

7 – Erik Jones

8 – William Byron

9 – Martin Truex Jr.

10 – Austin Dillon

11 – Chase Elliott

12 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

13 – Kurt Busch

14 – Kevin Harvick

15 – Denny Hamlin

16 – Aric Almirola

17 – Ryan Newman

18 – Chris Buescher

19 – Daniel Hemric

20 – Michael McDowell

21 – Paul Menard

22 – Kyle Busch

23 – David Ragan

24 – Daniel Suarez

25 – Bubba Wallace

26 – Ross Chastain

27 – Matt DiBenedetto

28 – Ryan Preece

29 – Matt Tifft

30 – Corey Lajoie

31 – Landon Cassill

32 – Bayley Currey

33 – Josh Bilicki

34 – Reed Sorenson

35 – Ty Dillon

36 – BJ McLeod

37 – Clint Bowyer

38 – Quin Houff

f.619