It’s About Time

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
There’s a question Alex Bowman wont have to answer anymore, ” when do you think that first win will come”. That elusive first win happened for Bowman after 134 starts in NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series today at the Chicagoland Speedway, Camping World 400. “This is what I wanted my whole life,” Bowman said. “I feel this is validation for a lot of people who said we couldn’t do this. I’m so proud of everybody at Hendrick Motorsports. My guys have worked so hard. I had questions if (Rick Hendrick, team owner) was going to let me keep doing this and everything that was in the rumor mill
Official Results
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup
Camping World 400
Chicagoland Speedway.
1- Alex Bowman
2 – Kyle Larson
3 – Joey Logano
4 – Jimmie Johnson
5 – Brad Keselowski
6 – Ryan Blaney
7 – Erik Jones
8 – William Byron
9 – Martin Truex Jr.
10 – Austin Dillon
11 – Chase Elliott
12 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
13 – Kurt Busch
14 – Kevin Harvick
15 – Denny Hamlin
16 – Aric Almirola
17 – Ryan Newman
18 – Chris Buescher
19 – Daniel Hemric
20 – Michael McDowell
21 – Paul Menard
22 – Kyle Busch
23 – David Ragan
24 – Daniel Suarez
25 – Bubba Wallace
26 – Ross Chastain
27 – Matt DiBenedetto
28 – Ryan Preece
29 – Matt Tifft
30 – Corey Lajoie
31 – Landon Cassill
32 – Bayley Currey
33 – Josh Bilicki
34 – Reed Sorenson
35 – Ty Dillon
36 – BJ McLeod
37 – Clint Bowyer
38 – Quin Houff
