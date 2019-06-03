Hogge, Braaten, Lenz Win Roger Haudeshild Tribute At Southern Oregon Speedway

White City, Oregon…June 1…Bobby Hogge IV won the 25 lap IMCA Modified Main Event Saturday night at Southern Oregon Speedway. This was the Seventh Annual Roger Haudenshild Tribute, and the win paid $2,000. Hogge also earned $1,000 for his Late Model win earlier in the evening. He led every lap of the Modified race, leaving the battle for second. Nick Trenchard held the spot until Zach Fettinger made a late charge from fourth. Fettinger passed Trenched in the final turn to finish second. Trenchard settled for third ahead of Justin Foux and Jeffrey Hudson.

Hogge also won the 25 lap Late Model Main Event. Hogge and Darren Coffell exchanged the lead a couple times early on with Coffell gaining the lead on lap seven. Hogge ran closely behind Coffell and decided to try the outside goove in the waning laps. Hogge went high through Turns 3 and 4 on lap 20 and emerged with the lead. Hogge led the rest of the way to win ahead of Coffell, Mark Wauge, Trent Elliott and Dave Everson.

Jorddon Braaton won the 20 lap IMCA Sport Modified Main Event. The win was the third for Braaten in this race and the 100th of his career. It was also worth $1,600. Braaten led the race from the start. Though Tyler Rodgers ran close behind him in the later stages of the race, Braaten would prevail at the checkered flag. Rodgers settled for second ahead of Fred Ryland, Justin McCreadie and Braxton Possinger.

Brock Peters won the 20 lap SODCA Dwarf Car Main Event. Peters led a lap and Ryan Smith led two before Camden Robustelli went high around Smith on lap four to gain the lead. Ryan Smith barrel rolled several times in Turn 2 for a lap ten red flag. He was not injured and actually restarted the race as Robustelli continued to lead. During a lap 12 caution period, however, Robustelli’s race came to an end with mechanical issues. Peters had the lead at that point and led the rest of the way for the win. Chad Cardoza, Fred Hay, Steve Walker and Jesse Lorentz completed the Top 5.

Dr Scott Lenz won the 20 lap Calculated Comfort Outlaw Pro Stock Main Event. This was his third straight win in this event, and he collected a $1,200 paycheck. Lenz took the lead on lap three and was challenged by John David Duffie until Duffie pitted with a flat tire on lap 11. Scott Flowers surprised Lenz by taking the lead as they were working traffic on lap ten. However, Lenz got a strong start following the only yellow flag on lap 16 and retook the lead. Lenz went on to win ahead of Flowers, Jeff Haudenshild, James Flowers and Ken Irving.

It’s been seven years since Roger Haudenshild passed away. Several racers took to the track prior to the Main Events to run a Memorial Lap for him. The Crack The Whip Challenge races were special to Roger, and there were three of those races on the schedule. The $200 winner take all victories went to Nick Trenchard (IMCA Modifieds), Matt Sanders (IMCA Sport Modifieds) and Ryan Smith (Pro Stocks).

Next week, the Malicious Monster Truck Tour will be at the speedway for a double header weekend on Saturday and Sunday. There will be a seven division show on June 15th. For further information, go to www.southernoregonspeedway.com.

Unofficial Race Results

Southern Oregon Speedway

Late Models

Heat Winners (8 laps)-Darren Coffell, Bobby Hogge IV. Trophy Dash (4 laps)-Trent Elliott. Main Event (25 laps)-Bobby Hogge IV, Darren Coffell, Mark Wauge, Trent Elliott, Dave Everson.

IMCA Modifieds

Heat Winners (8 laps)-Jon DeBenedetti, Albert Gill, Bobby Hogge IV. Trophy Dash (4 laps)-Zach Fettinger. Crack The Whip-Nick Trenchard. Main Event (25 Laps)-Bobby Hogge IV, Zach Fettinger, Nick Trenchard, Justin Foux Jeffrey Hudson.

IMCA Sport Modifieds

Heat Winners (8 laps)-Jorddon Braaten, Fred Ryland, Jantzen Knips, Isaac Sanders. Trophy Dash (4 laps)-Jorddon Braaten. Crack The Whip-Matt Sanders. B Main (12 Laps)-Matt Sanders, Braxton Possinger, Steven Sanders. Main Event (20 laps)-Jorddon Braaten, Tyler Rodgers, Fred Ryland, Justin McCreadie, Braxton Possinger.

Calculated Comfort Outlaw Pro Stocks

Heat Winners (8 laps)-Scott Lenz, James Flowers. Trophy Dash (4 laps)-Scott Lenz. Crack The Whip-Ryan Smith. Main Event (20 laps)-Scott Lentz, Scott Flowers, Jeff Haudenshild, James Flowers, Ken Irving.

SODCA Dwarf Cars

Heat Winners (8 laps)-Chad Cardoza, Brock Peters, Camden Robustelli A Dash (6 laps)-Chad Cardoza. B Dash (6 Laps)-Steve Walker. Main Event (20 laps)-Brock Peters, Chad Cardoza, Fred Hay, Steve Walker, Jesse Lorentz.