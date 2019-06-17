Foulger Wins Ed Parker Memorial Race At Merced Speedway

Merced, CA…June 15…Troy Foulger won the 25 lap IMCA Modified Main Event Saturday night at Merced Speedway. This was also the Second Annual Ed Parker Memorial race, paying tribute to the promoter who passed away last year. All divisions competing on the quarter-mile clay oval were running for increased purses. Foulger drives the Modified owned by Billy Bowers.

After a disappointing outing at the Merced County Fair, two-time champion Randy Brown was the early leader. However, Foulger and Bakersfield star Robby Sawyer were soon at the front of the pack battling with Brown. Foulger made his move around Brown and went on to score his third win of the season. Brown settled for second ahead of Sawyer. Watsonville point leader Cody Burke finished fourth ahead of Ventura point leader Trevor Fitzgibbon, Ramie Stone, Brian Pearce, Bryan Clark, Paul Stone and Anthony Giuliani.

The IMCA Modifieds produced a 29 car field for the special event, and 10 lap heat race victories went to Ramie Stone, Burke, Sawyer and reigning State champion Shane DeVolder. They ran a pair of 12 lap B Mains with the Top 3 drivers transferring into the show. Fitzgibbon won the first race ahead of Derek Nance and Ryan Larimer. Paul Stone outran Steve Noland and Antioch point leader Buddy Kniss to win the second B Main.

Kevin Irwin won the 20 lap Hobby Stock Main Event. Irwin comes from Bakersfield. He had the front row with Watsonville point leader Rob Gallaher, making this a really good battle for the lead. Fellow Bakersfield star Nicholas Johnson was also in the hunt, but Irwin would prevail at the checkered flag ahead of Johnson and Rob Gallaher. Championship contender Michael Shearer charged from the sixth row to finish fourth ahead of DJ Keldsen, Joe Gallaher, incoming point leader Shannon Nelsen, Austin Van Hoff, Kevin Joaquin and Cody Smiley. There were 24 Hobby Stocks, and Rob Gallaher, Irwin and Mike Germait won their respective eight lap heat races. Donnie Shearer picked up the 12 lap B Main win ahead of Joe Gallaher, Domissie Scoggins and Josh Hensley.

Shawn DePriest picked up the 15 lap Mini Stock Main Event win. DePriest had the pole, but he had to fight off fellow front row starter Lee Ragsdale throughout the entire race before prevailing at the checkered flag. Rookie Shayla Gould settled for third ahead of Kevin Lockerby, Lucy Falkenberg, Jennifer Rodgers, Jerry Tubbs, Leonard Burnett, Tyler Post and Dakota Keldsen. DePriest and Ragsdale won the eight lap heat races.

Next Saturday night will feature an appearance by the BCRA Midget Lites. The Hobby Stocks are back In action along with the Valley Sportsman division, California Sharp Mini Late Models and the Vintage Super Modifieds from the Legends Of Kearney Bowl. For further information, go to www.mercedspeedway.net.