Elliot, Wheeler, Bailey Winners At Southern Oregon Speedway

White City, Oregon…June 15…Trent Elliott won a thrilling 25 lap Late Model Main Event Saturday night at Southern Oregon Speedway. Darren Coffell led the race from the start, and soon Coffell and second place Elliott were working through slower traffic. Elliott made a high move around a slower car as they exited Turn 4 to gain the lead at the white flag. Elliott kept his cool in traffic and led the final lap for the well earned victory. Coffell settled for second ahead of Mark Wauge, Nathan Augustine and Bob Dees.

Mike Wheeler scored his first career 25 lap Kendall Oil Winged Sprint Car Main Event win. In his season debut, Blaine Cory led the first 11 laps. Wheeler took second from David Hibbard on a lap four restart. A lap 12 restart gave Wheeler the opening he needed. He made a high pass on Cory exiting Turn 4 to take the lead. Wheeler ran smoothly during the second half of the race and brought it home to victory. Cory settled for second ahead of Hibbard, Charlie Thompson and Enrique Jaime.

Jesse Bailey won the 25 lap IMCA Modified Main Event. After a complete restart, Bailey led the pack ahead of Albert Gill. There were no other yellow flags in the rapidly run race. The lead two ran closely in the waning laps, but Bailey hit all his marks to hold off Gill for the win. Jimmy Lipke finished third ahead of Jeremy Ohlde and Zach Fettinger.

Jorddon Braaten won his second straight 20 lap IMCA Sport Modified Main Event. Braaten started back in the sixth row and worked his way through the pack as Jantzen Knips led the first 11 laps. Mike Medel passed Knips on the back stretch for the lead on lap 12, only to be passed on the inside in Turn 4 by Braaten. Braaten led the rest of the way, and Isaac Sanders gained second on lap 17 to finish there. Knips, Matt Sanders and Medel made up the balance of the Top 5.

David Steele won his second Bobbio’s Pizza Mini Stock Main Event. Hunter Magnan led the first eight laps before Ashtin Hedges went racing by on the back stretch. Hedges led just one lap before Steele made an inside pass on the back stretch to grab the lead. Steele led the rest of the way to win ahead of Magnan, Hedges, Dylan Irving and Brandyn Wonsyld.

Dean Cast won the 20 lap OTRO Hardtops Main Event. Mark Minter charged into the lead on the second lap and had a half-lap lead when a lap 13 yellow flag waved. Cast took the lead on the restart as Minter began to fall off the pace. Cast led the rest of the way to win. Justin Krossman beat Bill Trotter back to the line in a near photo finish as Jay Smith and Chris Mehrer completed the Top 5.

Dylan Sauer won his third straight 20 lap JOAT Labs Hornets Main Event. The race had three yellow flags in the first two laps before it really got going. Sauer took the lead on the second lap and led the rest of the way for a dominant victory. Jenna Hedges made a last lap pass on Darrel Nelson Jr to finish second. Shawn Nelson and Tim Hedges completed the Top 5.

Racing resumes next Saturday night with the second round of the IMCA Modified Wild West Speedweek Series. Joining them will be IMCA Sport Modifieds and SODCA Dwarf Cars. For further information, go to www.southernoregonspeedway.com.

Unofficial Race Results

Kendall Oil Winged Sprint Cars

Heat Winners (10 Laps)-David Hibbard, Mike Wheeler. Scramble (6 Laps)-Blaine Cory. Main Event (25 Laps)-Mike Wheeler, Blaine Cory, David Hibbard, Charlie Thompson, Enrique Jaime.

Late Models

Heat Winners (8 laps)-Darren Coffell, Dave Foote. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)-Mark Wauge. Main Event (25 Laps)-Trent Elliott, Darren Coffell, Mark Wauge, Nathan Augustine, Bob Dees.

IMCA Modifieds

Heat Winners (8 laps)-Preston Jones, Duane Orsburn. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)-Albert Gill. Main Event (25 Laps)-Albert Gill, Jimmy Lipke, Jeremy Ohlde, Zach Fettinger, Jesse Bailey.

IMCA Sport Modifieds

Heat Winners (8 laps)-Mike Medel, Isaac Sanders, Jorddon Braaten. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)-Jorddon Braaten. Main Event (20 Laps)-Jorddon Braaten, Isaac Sanders, Jantzen Knips, Matt Sanders, Mike Medel.

Bobbio’s Pizza Mini Stocks

Heat Winners (8 laps)-Hunter Magnan, Ashtin Hedges. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)-Ashtin Hedges. Main Event (20 Laps)-David Steele, Hunter Magnan, Ashtin Hedges, Dylan Irving, Brandyn Wonsyld.

JOAT Labs Hornets

Heat Winners (8 laps)-Quinton Tritchler, Dylan Sauer. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)-Jenna Hedges. Main Event (20 Laps)-Dylan Sauer, Derrel Nelson Jr, Jenna Hedges, Shawn Jones, Tim Hedges.

OTRO Hardtops

Heat Winners (8 laps)-Dean Cast, Bill Trotter. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)-Matt Butler. Main Event (20 Laps)-Dean Cast, Justin Krossman, Bill Trotter, Jay Smith, Chris Mehrer.