Cranston Conquers in DCRP vs. URSS Sprint Car Clash

Lonnie Wheatley, DODGE CITY, Kan. (June 1, 2019) – Luke Cranston is finding the showdowns pitting the Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprint Cars versus the POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series.

For the second time this year, the Ness City native raced to victory lane in Saturday night’s DCRP vs. URSS Sprint Car clash atop the 3/8-mile Dodge City Raceway Park in southwest Kansas.

In the 25-lap DCRP vs. URSS Sprint Car Clash, Cranston chased down early leader Ty Williams in traffic on the 16th round and went on take the checkered flag by nearly a half straightaway aboard the Myers-powered Mid-America Millwright/Tunnel Car Wash No. 49x Schnee.

After a pair of aborted starts, Williams and Cranston led the 24-car feature field to the green flag with the ensuing 25 laps run off in non-stop fashion. Williams gunned into the early lead and paced the field for the initial 15 circuits.

Cranston closed in to challenge for the point as traffic came into play after a dozen circuits and pounced on opportunity in traffic to take command on the 16th round.

Cranston slipped away in the final rounds with Williams holding on for runner-up honors. Jake Martens battled past Taylor Velasquez to snare the show position with Velasquez crossing the stripe in fourth. After starting 14th, defending track champion Steven Richardson was up to sixth within a handful of laps and then took over fifth for keeps on the 17th lap.

The initial start of the feature immediately went red when Chad Salem’s top wing failed and launched him into the turn one wall with Ross Essenburg getting upside down as well. On the second try, Aaron Ploussard looped it exiting turn four and collected Cody Lampe. All four drivers were done for the race with Salem taking a trip to the hospital.

Martens, Brian Herbert and Velasquez topped heat races.

The Keizer Wheels Hard Charger Award went to Steven Richardson starting 14th and finishing fifth.

Dodge City Raceway Park – Sprint Car Clash

June 1, 2019 Results:

Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprint Cars vs. United Rebel Sprint Series (URSS):

Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 48-Jake Martens, 2. 10-Jordan Knight, 3. 2J-Zac Blurton, 4. 72-Ray Seemann, 5. 34c-Cale Cozad, 6. 51r-Ross Essenburg, 7. 33k-Aaron Ploussard, 8. 7-Shane Sundquist.

Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. 97-Brian Herbert, 2. 17x-Kade Hagans, 3. 17s-Chad Salem, 4. 98-J.D. Johnson, 5. 33-Koby Walters, 6. 45x-Kyler Johnson, 7. 11k-Tyler Knight, 8. 18-Brandon Sprott.

Heat Three (8 Laps): 1. 21x-Taylor Velasquez, 2. 911-Ty Williams, 3. 88J-Jeremy Huish, 4. 49x-Luke Cranston, 5. 0-Steven Richardson, 6. 28-Tracey Hill, 7. 1x-Cody Lampe, 8. 49-Kris Moore.

“A” Main (25 Laps): 1. 49x-Luke Cranston, 2. 911-Ty Williams, 3. 48-Jake Martens, 4. 21x-Taylor Velasquez, 5. 0-Steven Richardson, 6. 88J-Jeremy Huish, 7. 72-Ray Seemann, 8. 2J-Zach Blurton, 9. 17x-Kade Hagans, 10. 97-Brian Herbert, 11. 28-Tracey Hill, 12. 33-Koby Walters, 13. 34c-Cale Cozad, 14. 45x-Kyler Johnson, 15. 49-Kris Moore, 16. 7-Shane Sundquist, 17. 18-Brandon Sprott, 18. 10-Jordan Knight, 19. 98-J.D. Johnson, 20. 11k-Tyler Knight, 21. 33k-Aaron Ploussard, 22. 1x-Cody Lampe, 23. 17s-Chad Salem, 24. 51r-Ross Essenburg

Next up for the Rebels will be their only visit to Colorado next Saturday night, June 8th, as they invade El Paso County Speedway in Calhan, CO.