Copeland Wins King Of The West Sprint Car Race At Petaluma Speedway

Petaluma, CA…June 1…Colby Copeland won the 33 lap NARC/King Of The West Fujitsu Winged Sprint Car Series Main Event Saturday night at Petaluma Speedway. Copeland becomes the third different winner in as many races. Copeland had to endure three overtime restart attempts before taking the checkered flag in the thrilling race. He was piloting the Goodguys Rod & Custom entry, which is owned by Antaya Motorsports

Copeland led the race from the drop of the green flag, but Chase Johnson stayed close behind him. They were into slower traffic by lap eight, but Copeland continued to make good moves to keep Johnson behind him. Bud Kaeding was running third when the first yellow flag of the race waived for a Jason Statler spin in Turn 2 on lap 27. Johnson put the pressure on Copeland on the restart. There was a good battle as they entered the final turn, but a red flag waved for an Eli Deshaies rollover on the front straightaway. Under Series rules, this meant that the race would go into overtime.

Again the field took a white flag with Johnson making a move on Copeland, only to see a yellow flag wave for a spun Kaeding in Turn 2. Copeland again led the restart. After taking the white flag, Johnson went just a bit high through Turns 1 and 2, allowing DJ Netto to make a slide job pass. The two cars got together on the back straightaway, resulting in a Johnson spin. The third overtime restart attempt saw Copeland lead the way and pick up the win, followed by Netto, Geoff Ensign, Ryan Bernal, Dominic Scelzi, Kaeding, Statler, Johnson, Willie Croft and Nathan Rolfe.

Croft was the quickest qualifier of the 19 car field with a lap of 14.269 on the 3/8 mile adobe oval. Croft also won his ten lap heat race ahead of Scelzi. Ensign outran Netto to win the second heat, and Johnson picked up the third heat win ahead of Copeland. Copeland earned the pole for the Main Event with his six lap Trophy Dash win ahead of Johnson.

Nick DeCarlo won the 20 lap McLea’s Tire Service IMCA Modified Main Event. DeCarlo is a two-time track champion at the speedway and most recently was the champion at Antioch Speedway last season. DeCarlo started in the third row, but after two restart attempts, he took the lead on the opening lap ahead of reigning champion Oreste Gonella. Brian Cass made an inside pass on Gonella for second on lap five and took up pursuit of DeCarlo. However, DeCarlo was just a little too fast for the competition on this occasion as he won the race. Cass settled for second, followed by Gonella, Mitch Machado, Jeff Faulkner, Michael Paul Jr, Trevor Brady, Gary Zwicker, Justin Yeager and Terry Kaiser. Gonella and DeCarlo won the eight lap heat races.

Mark Hanson won his first 20 lap General Hydroponics Redwood Dwarf Car Main Event. Hanson had the pole and raced into the lead at the start ahead of Chad Mattthias. A red flag waved after three laps when Darren Fridolfs rolled in Turn 3. Marcus Hardina had moved into second behind Hansen on the restart, and another red flag waved when Garrett Brady rolled in Turn 4 on lap eight. Hanson continued to lead Hardina, and the lead two cars ran closely at the front of the pack. After a final yellow flag on 15, Hanson continued to fight off the challenges of Hardina and would score the well-earned victory. Matt Hagermann made a late move into third, followed by Matthias, John Peters, Buddy Olschowka, Michael Curry, Michael Williams, Adam Johnson and Jake Van Tuyl. Eight lap heat race wins went to Hardina, Matthias and Fridolfs. The 12 lap B Main win was earned by Alan Heeney ahead of Olschowka and Johnson.

Jeremy Tjensvold won his third 20 lap Jake’s Performance Hobbies Mini Stock Main Event. It was Tom Brown leading the opening lap before he spun in Turn 4, handing the lead to Tjensvold. As Tjensvold led the pack to the green flag, Brown began his charge back to the front. Danny Manzoni held the second position for just a lap before Brown went racing by on the backstretch on lap three. Tjensvold held a straightaway lead at that point. Tjensvold began to slow just a little bit during the second half of the race, allowing Brown to cut the lead. However, Tjensvold held on to win ahead of Brown, Bill Manzoni, Antonio Miramontez, Danny Manzoni, Roy Deering, Jason Grover and Cody Bolles. The eight lap heat race win went to Brown ahead of Tjensvold.

