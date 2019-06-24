Conn Wires Field for First URSS and SSO Victory at 81 Speedway

Park City, Kansas – June 21, 2019 – Tanner Conn from Oklahoma City took the lead at the start and never looked back to claim the Lucas Oil POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing and Sprint Series of Oklahoma presented by Smiley’s Racing Products feature Friday night at 81 Speedway in Park City, Kansas.

Conn and Steven Shebester started on the front row for the twenty-lap feature finale with Conn taking the lead as the green flag fell. Fourth starting Zach Blurton moved into the second position and pressured the young OKC driver but could never get close enough to mount a challenge for the lead.

Conn, who picked up his first-career sprint car feature victory a couple weeks ago in weekly race action in Lawton, Oklahoma, would go on to claim his first-career URSS and SSO victory.

Blurton settled for second while third-starting Jack Potter held on for third. Eighth-starting Jeremy Huish came home fourth while Shebester rounded out the top five.

Brandon Anderson from Glenpool, Oklahoma took home the Keizer Wheels hard-charger award, coming from his twelfth starting position to come home sixth.

Next up for the “Rebels” of the Lucas Oil POWRi URSS presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing will be a pair of events during the Independence Holiday weekend. It will all kick off on Thursday night, July 4, atop the Belleville High Banks in Belleville, Kansas. After taking Friday night off, they will then head to Thunder Hill Speedway in Mayetta, Kansas on Saturday night, July 5.

URSS/SSO

81 Speedway/Park City, Kansas

June 21, 2019

13 Cars

A Feature: 1) Tanner Conn (1), 2) Zach Blurton (4), 3) Jack Potter (3), 4) Jeremy Huish (8), 5) Steven Shebester (2), 6) Brandon Anderson (12), 7) Tracey Hill (5), 8) Ty Williams (7), 9) J.D. Johnson (13), 10) Dalton Webb (29), 11) Kyler Johnson (6), 12) Ken Lutters (11), 13) Chris Kelly (10)