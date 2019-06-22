CNS Cancels This Weekends Events

.

Friday, June 21st, 2019

The weather this spring has been touch and go at best and now that it’s summer it hasn’t improved much. The forecast for tomorrow’s race at CNS has forced us to cancel the June 22nd event. With temps in the low 60s, 50s and even 40s at race time and with rain and thunderstorms all day long there would be very little chance of racing and miserable conditions for the fans.

The next race is our Colorado Lottery Independence Day Spectacular on Saturday June 29th featuring the Super Late Models, Grand American Modifieds, Super Stocks, Trains and