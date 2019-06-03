Aton Wins Civil War Sprint Car Race At Antioch Speedway

Antioch, CA…June 1…Billy Aton scored the victory in the 30 lap Civil War Series Winged 360 Sprint Car Main Event Saturday night at Antioch Speedway. This was the only appearance of the Sprint Car tour, which is now in its 29th season of operation. After winning his heat race, Aton had the pole for the Main Event and was never seriously threatened for the lead.

Aton raced into the lead at the start ahead of fellow heat race winner Kurt Nelson. The other heat race winner, Ricky Brophy, saw his race come to an end on the back stretch after a tangle with Shawn Arriaga. Aton continued to lead the way over Nelson and Arriaga on the restart. The race had three additional yellow flags, the last happening on lap 26 for a car in Turn 2. Aton didn’t let that stop him as he led when the green flag waved and brought it home to a satisfying victory. Nelson settled for second, followed by Arriaga, reigning Petaluma champion Jake Haulot and Joel Myers Jr.

Brent Curran scored the victory in the 20 lap All Star Series B Modified Main Event. In the process, Curran matched his championship rival Tommy Fraser with three feature triumphs. Curran raced into the lead at the start ahead of Kevin Brown. Brown surrendered second to Kenny Shrader with a front stretch pass on lap four. Todd Gomez had settled into third by the time the only yellow flag flew on lap seven. Curran continued to set the pace with Shrader and Gomez right behind him. Gomez began to challenge Shrader for second before making the pass on lap 16. Curran used the battle behind him to stretch his advantage just a little bit more and picked up the win. Gomez finished second, followed by Shrader, Fraser and Cameron Swank.

Scott Dahlgren won the 20 lap Dwarf Car Main Event. In the process, the current point leader became the first two-time feature winner in five events. Thomas Leiby led the first five laps of the race before Dahlgren dove low entering Turn 1 and emerged with the lead. With Leiby still in close pursuit as they worked slower traffic, Dahlgren made all the right moves. Only one yellow flag slow down occurred on lap 10, but Dahlgren continued to run strong and scored the victory with Leiby not far behind. Travis Dutra took third from Devan Kammermann on lap six and drove a great race to finish third, followed by Kammermann and David Michael Rosa.

Next Saturday is a special event at Antioch Speedway. It’s the Third Annual Jerry Hetrick Memorial race, featuring All Star Series A Modifieds, DIRTcar Late Models, Wingless Spec Sprints, B Modifieds and Hobby Stocks. For further information, go to www.antiochspeedway.com.

Unofficial Rece Results

All Star Series Antioch Speedway

Civil War Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Heat Winners (8 laps)-Billy Aton, Ricky Brophy, Kurt Nelsen. Main Event (30 laps)-Billy Aton, Kurt Nelsen, Shawn Arriaga, Jake Haulot, Joel Myers Jr, Emily Williams, Jake Andreotti, Jacob Tuttle, Joey Ancona, Bradley Dillard.

B Modifieds

Heat Winners (8 laps)-Cameron Swank, Todd Gomez. Main Event (20 laps)-Brent Curran, Todd Gomez, Kenny Shrader, Tommy Fraser, Cameron Swank, Kevin Brown, Haley Gomez, Dennis Gilcrease, Tommy Clymens Jr, Mark Garner.

Dwarf Cars

Heat Winners (8 laps)-David Michael Rosa, Scott Dahlgren. Main Event (20 laps)-Scott Dahlgren, Thomas Leiby, Travis Dutra, Devan Kammermann, David Michael Rosa, David Rosa, Troy Stevenson, Mario Marques, Timmy Ryan, George Carvalho.