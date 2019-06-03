Another Win, Another Record for Busch

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

The winning way and records continue for Kyle Busch. Busch collected his 55th race victory in the top series, tying NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace for ninth on the career win list with todays victory at the Pocono 400. The win would be a cake walk for Busch who led for 79 of the scheduled 160 laps around the 2.5-mile triangular track.

The next record Busch will set his eye on is the 76 race victory mark set by Dale Earnhardt

“I just can’t say enough about everybody at Joe Gibbs Racing,” Busch said in Victory Lane. “Everybody that works there works so hard to build these awesome Camrys. … We’ve had an amazing roll this year here so far. We’ve been doing well.

Busch crossed the finish line 2.224 seconds ahead of Brad Keselowski

Official Results

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup

Pocono 400

Pocono Raceway.

1 – Kyle Busch

2 – Brad Keselowski

3 – Erik Jones

4 – Chase Elliott

5 – Clint Bowyer

6 – Denny Hamlin

7 – Joey Logano

8 – Daniel Suarez

9 – William Byron

10 – Aric Almirola

11 – Kurt Busch

12 – Ryan Blaney

13 – Daniel Hemric

14 – Chris Buescher

15 – Alex Bowman

16 – Ryan Newman

17 – Matt DiBenedetto

18 – Paul Menard

19 – Jimmie Johnson

20 – Michael McDowell

21 – Bubba Wallace

22 – Kevin Harvick

23 – Ryan Preece

24 – Ross Chastain

25 – Bayley Currey

26 – Kyle Larson

27 – Ty Dillon

28 – Reed Sorenson

29 – Quin Houff

30 – David Ragan

31 – Landon Cassill

32 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

33 – Matt Tifft

34 – JJ Yeley

35 – Martin Truex Jr.

36 – Corey Lajoie

37 – Austin Dillon

* The race-winning Joe Gibbs Racing No. 18 Toyota for driver Kyle Busch has passed post-race inspection at Pocono Raceway with no issues.

