Another Win, Another Record for Busch

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
The winning way and records continue for Kyle Busch. Busch collected his 55th race victory in the top series, tying NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace for ninth on the career win list with todays victory at the Pocono 400. The win would be a cake walk for Busch who led for 79 of the scheduled 160 laps around the 2.5-mile triangular track.
The next record Busch will set his eye on is the 76 race victory mark set by Dale Earnhardt
“I just can’t say enough about everybody at Joe Gibbs Racing,” Busch said in Victory Lane. “Everybody that works there works so hard to build these awesome Camrys. … We’ve had an amazing roll this year here so far. We’ve been doing well.
Busch crossed the finish line 2.224 seconds ahead of Brad Keselowski
Official Results
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup
Pocono 400
Pocono Raceway.
1 – Kyle Busch
2 – Brad Keselowski
3 – Erik Jones
4 – Chase Elliott
5 – Clint Bowyer
6 – Denny Hamlin
7 – Joey Logano
8 – Daniel Suarez
9 – William Byron
10 – Aric Almirola
11 – Kurt Busch
12 – Ryan Blaney
13 – Daniel Hemric
14 – Chris Buescher
15 – Alex Bowman
16 – Ryan Newman
17 – Matt DiBenedetto
18 – Paul Menard
19 – Jimmie Johnson
20 – Michael McDowell
21 – Bubba Wallace
22 – Kevin Harvick
23 – Ryan Preece
24 – Ross Chastain
25 – Bayley Currey
26 – Kyle Larson
27 – Ty Dillon
28 – Reed Sorenson
29 – Quin Houff
30 – David Ragan
31 – Landon Cassill
32 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
33 – Matt Tifft
34 – JJ Yeley
35 – Martin Truex Jr.
36 – Corey Lajoie
37 – Austin Dillon
* The race-winning Joe Gibbs Racing No. 18 Toyota for driver Kyle Busch has passed post-race inspection at Pocono Raceway with no issues.
