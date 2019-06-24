A Sunday Drive in Sonoma for Truex Jr.

.
photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
Martin Truex Jr. put on a dominating performance Sunday picking up the victory in the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. Truex led three times for 59 of the 90 laps, including the final 24 to pick up his second victory at Sonoma in consecutive years.
“It was definitely a battle going on, as far as the race there at the end for us on tires. It felt terrible the last 20 laps. The last 10 it just felt like it was on ice — just no grip anywhere. I’m really proud of all these guys and everyone on this team and everyone back at JGR.
“What a season we’ve turned this into. This is great, man, unbelievable. Hopefully, we can keep it going.”
The race-winning Joe Gibbs Racing No. 19 Toyota of Martin Truex Jr. has passed post-race inspection at Sonoma Raceway with no issues.
Official Results
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup
Toyota/Save Mart 350
Sonoma Raceway.
1 – Martin Truex Jr.
2 – Kyle Busch
3 – Ryan Blaney
4 – Matt DiBenedetto
5 – Denny Hamlin
6 – Kevin Harvick
7 – Ryan Newman
8 – Erik Jones
9 – Aric Almirola
10 – Kyle Larson
11 – Clint Bowyer
12 – Jimmie Johnson
13 – Kurt Busch
14 – Alex Bowman
15 – Daniel Hemric
16 – Chris Buescher
17 – Daniel Suarez
18 – Brad Keselowski
19 – William Byron
20 – David Ragan
21 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
22 – Paul Menard
23 – Joey Logano
24 – Austin Dillon
25 – Michael McDowell
26 – Bubba Wallace
27 – Ty Dillon
28 – Matt Tifft
29 – Ryan Preece
30 – Parker Kligerman
31 – Landon Cassill
32 – Corey Lajoie
33 – Ross Chastain
34 – Justin Haley
35 – Reed Sorenson
36 – Cody Ware
37 – Chase Elliott
38 – JJ Yeley
