A Sunday Drive in Sonoma for Truex Jr.

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

Martin Truex Jr. put on a dominating performance Sunday picking up the victory in the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. Truex led three times for 59 of the 90 laps, including the final 24 to pick up his second victory at Sonoma in consecutive years.

“It was definitely a battle going on, as far as the race there at the end for us on tires. It felt terrible the last 20 laps. The last 10 it just felt like it was on ice — just no grip anywhere. I’m really proud of all these guys and everyone on this team and everyone back at JGR.

“What a season we’ve turned this into. This is great, man, unbelievable. Hopefully, we can keep it going.”

The race-winning Joe Gibbs Racing No. 19 Toyota of Martin Truex Jr. has passed post-race inspection at Sonoma Raceway with no issues.

Official Results

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup

Toyota/Save Mart 350

Sonoma Raceway.

1 – Martin Truex Jr.

2 – Kyle Busch

3 – Ryan Blaney

4 – Matt DiBenedetto

5 – Denny Hamlin

6 – Kevin Harvick

7 – Ryan Newman

8 – Erik Jones

9 – Aric Almirola

10 – Kyle Larson

11 – Clint Bowyer

12 – Jimmie Johnson

13 – Kurt Busch

14 – Alex Bowman

15 – Daniel Hemric

16 – Chris Buescher

17 – Daniel Suarez

18 – Brad Keselowski

19 – William Byron

20 – David Ragan

21 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

22 – Paul Menard

23 – Joey Logano

24 – Austin Dillon

25 – Michael McDowell

26 – Bubba Wallace

27 – Ty Dillon

28 – Matt Tifft

29 – Ryan Preece

30 – Parker Kligerman

31 – Landon Cassill

32 – Corey Lajoie

33 – Ross Chastain

34 – Justin Haley

35 – Reed Sorenson

36 – Cody Ware

37 – Chase Elliott

38 – JJ Yeley

f.619