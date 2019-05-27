Martin Truex Jr. Grabs Coca-Cola 600 Victory

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

Martin Truex Jr. picked up his 3rd win of the season, winning the Coca-Cola 600. Truex survived an early brush with the outside wall with what appeared to be a tire problem the contact never seemed to slow him down. A late race caution brought the field back together for a restart with five laps remaining. Truex would restart back in the 5th spot and with cars racing 3 wide into turn 1, Truex would have to wait until turn 2 to make it 4 wide to take the lead and then outrace Joey Logano to the checkers.

Martin Truex Jr. has passed post-race inspection at Charlotte Motor Speedway with no issues.

Official Results

Coca-Cola 600.

CONCORD, N.C

1 – Martin Truex Jr.

2 – Joey Logano

3 – Kyle Busch

4 – Chase Elliott

5 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

6 – Chris Buescher

7 – Alex Bowman

8 – Jimmie Johnson

9 – William Byron

10 – Kevin Harvick

11 – Aric Almirola

12 – Corey Lajoie

13 – Ryan Blaney

14 – Paul Menard

15 – David Ragan

16 – Ryan Newman

17 – Denny Hamlin

18 – Daniel Suarez

19 – Brad Keselowski

20 – Matt Tifft

21 – Daniel Hemric

22 – Michael McDowell

23 – Ty Dillon

24 – Clint Bowyer

25 – Bubba Wallace

26 – Parker Kligerman

27 – Kurt Busch

28 – Quin Houff

29 – BJ McLeod

30 – Reed Sorenson

31 – Ryan Preece

32 – Joey Gase

33 – Kyle Larson

34 – Austin Dillon

35 – Bayley Currey

36 – Ross Chastain

37 – Landon Cassill

38 – Cody Ware

39 – Matt DiBenedetto

40 – Erik Jones

