Martin Truex Jr. Grabs Coca-Cola 600 Victory

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
Martin Truex Jr. picked up his 3rd win of the season, winning the Coca-Cola 600. Truex survived an early brush with the outside wall with what appeared to be a tire problem the contact never seemed to slow him down. A late race caution brought the field back together for a restart with five laps remaining. Truex would restart back in the 5th spot and with cars racing 3 wide into turn 1, Truex would have to wait until turn 2 to make it 4 wide to take the lead and then outrace Joey Logano to the checkers.
Martin Truex Jr. has passed post-race inspection at Charlotte Motor Speedway with no issues.
Official Results
Coca-Cola 600.
CONCORD, N.C
1 – Martin Truex Jr.
2 – Joey Logano
3 – Kyle Busch
4 – Chase Elliott
5 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
6 – Chris Buescher
7 – Alex Bowman
8 – Jimmie Johnson
9 – William Byron
10 – Kevin Harvick
11 – Aric Almirola
12 – Corey Lajoie
13 – Ryan Blaney
14 – Paul Menard
15 – David Ragan
16 – Ryan Newman
17 – Denny Hamlin
18 – Daniel Suarez
19 – Brad Keselowski
20 – Matt Tifft
21 – Daniel Hemric
22 – Michael McDowell
23 – Ty Dillon
24 – Clint Bowyer
25 – Bubba Wallace
26 – Parker Kligerman
27 – Kurt Busch
28 – Quin Houff
29 – BJ McLeod
30 – Reed Sorenson
31 – Ryan Preece
32 – Joey Gase
33 – Kyle Larson
34 – Austin Dillon
35 – Bayley Currey
36 – Ross Chastain
37 – Landon Cassill
38 – Cody Ware
39 – Matt DiBenedetto
40 – Erik Jones
